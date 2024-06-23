With Joe Biden in charge of the United States, everyday Americans are witnessing absolute mayhem play out in various forms. Most dangerous of all is the president weaponizing the Department of Justice and other systems to go after his political opponents. One of the latest examples of this comes from the malicious charges and convictions brought against President Trump.

Biden’s not stopping there, as we’re all seeing. Through his actions, he’s made clear that it’s open season on anyone who doesn’t bow down to a radical, leftist agenda. On X, Kentucky Sen. Rand Paul drew attention to what Biden’s getting up to and why it’s immensely dangerous.

Rand Paul Blasts Biden’s Insidious “Lawfare”

Earlier this month, the Republican congressman slammed the Justice Department for indicting Texas surgeon Eithan Haim on felony charges. This action was brought against the healthcare provider after he blew the whistle on a “gender reassignment” program for minors at Texas Children’s Hospital.

As we all know, kids cannot consent to “change” their gender, nor can they consent to medical procedures that would help them “present” as the opposite sex. These surgeries that the Texas whistleblower exposed have been taking place on kids as young as 11 years old.

These are middle school-aged children, many of whom haven’t even fully gone through puberty. They’re certainly not mature enough to understand the biological, permanent ramifications of “gender reassignment” procedures.

As Rand Paul stated on X, punishing Haim, who came forward to protect children, is nothing short of lawfare. It also shows that the Biden administration has no problem with sacrificing children in the same of a woke, leftist agenda.

At this point, it’s impossible not to wonder what else is happening behind the scenes. How many other hospitals across the country are maiming children, yet haven’t been exposed by brave whistleblowers?