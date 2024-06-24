Since Joe Biden got into the White House, our nation’s southern border has been nothing short of an unmitigated disaster. Biden may want to gaslight Americans into believing otherwise, but the facts speak for themselves.

Get 20% off for 1 year

One of his administration’s first acts was to roll back President Trump’s effective immigration measures. Immediately after this transpired, illegal immigration skyrocketed. Migrants were incentivized to come across the southern border and, to this day, the problem remains unsettled.

Naturally, Biden would have Americans believe an alternate version of events. Earlier in his presidency, he said Kamala Harris would be the “point person” to oversee and manage the southern border. Yet years later, the vice president hasn’t taken any substantive action to contain illegal crossings or uphold federal immigration laws.

More recently, the Biden administration implemented a toothless executive order on immigration. The mandate stipulates that after 2,500 migrants per day cross the border, asylum requests will discontinue.

Though as GOP Sen. Rand Paul recently told Fox News, there’s much more to this than the White House is letting on.

Blowing the Whistle on Biden’s Complicity

Earlier this month, the Kentucky congressman explained that Biden isn’t truly serious about putting a stop to illegal immigration. This is evidenced by the president’s refusal to take action against the millions of illegals who’ve already criminally entered America.

The Republican senator also spoke with Fox News about migrants who’ve committed violent crimes, along with the units meant to house illegal immigrants reaching capacity. The latter enables the former. To date, illegals have been nabbed for shooting police officers, murdering young women, trafficking drugs, and more.

As Rand Paul pointed out, had these migrants been deported the second they entered our country illegally, they wouldn’t have been here long enough to commit even more crimes. Nothing about the Biden administration’s executive order involving a 2,500 daily cap on migrant entries addresses already-existing problems.

Get 20% off for 1 year

The Kentucky senator next called for sending illegal immigrants who are being housed in border units back to their own countries. For starters, this would lessen the load of Border Patrol officials, who are already significantly overwhelmed. It would also ensure the United States has greater bandwidth to process legitimate entry requests.

Another issue brought to light by Rand Paul is migrants literally crossing the ocean to break into our country. Illegal immigrants aren’t just arriving from Mexico or Central America. They’re also coming from China, Turkey, Egypt, and other nations.

Right now, the United States is not vetting these people in any serious capacity. They could be wanted criminals or terrorists and the Biden administration is shamelessly letting them in. Without a serious course correction, this country is on its way to an unimaginable disaster.

Rand Paul Highlights the Importance of Law and Order

Before his interview with Fox News wrapped up, the GOP senator stressed that migrants who want to enter the United States need to do so legally. This means filling out the necessary application forms and then following the steps that come next.

Unfortunately, Joe Biden is incentivizing the exact opposite of this. Why would migrants adhere to our immigration laws while the White House and other leftists reward them for not doing so? In real time, Democrats like Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer are even calling for illegals to be granted US citizenship.

As Rand Paul and other conservatives have pointed out, Democrats love unlawful immigration because it’s politically advantageous. Step one is letting migrants hop over the border. Step two is giving them benefits and eventual citizenship. Once this happens, Democrats then have millions of new voters who will cast ballots and help them win every single election.

Biden is not going to put a stop to illegal immigration. He may roll out performative executive orders, but no substantive changes will come from them. In fact, if he’s not removed from the White House in November, what we’re now seeing with unlawful crossings will be just a drop in the bucket.

The situation at the southern border will spiral even further out of control. We could even have another 9/11 attack or further terrorist incursions, all because Democrats won’t enforce our country’s immigration laws.

In November, Americans have the chance to prevent this from happening. This means not just sending Joe Biden back to his basement, but also electing true conservatives who will defend the rule of law.

Under President Trump, the rates of illegal immigration significantly declined. Border Patrol agents were able to do their jobs, rather than be stifled and maligned by the White House. We could see a return to sanity and end illegal immigration, only if we return to Trump-era policies.

All things considered, November 5 may be America’s last chance to get back on track, stop criminal border entries, and restore sanity in this country. Every freedom-loving patriot should remember what’s at stake and vote accordingly.