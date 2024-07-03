“I’ve never seen anything like this.” - Rand Paul

Anthony Fauci has done an unspeakable amount of damage to the United States. It may take years before we fully know just how much harm he wreaked upon this country.

For starters, Fauci was the shameless main pusher of unscientific COVID restrictions. These decrees saw Americans forced out of work, confined to their homes, and threatened with legal penalties for not wearing face masks. As time went on, Fauci became the driving force behind COVID vaccine mandates, arguing that anyone who questioned him was a “conspiracy theorist” or “anti-science.”

Of all our nation’s leaders, GOP Sen. Rand Paul has stood out for holding Fauci accountable at each and every turn. The Kentucky lawmaker also made it clear that Fauci should not be able to lie with impunity or escape accountability for his actions.

During the latest Senate Homeland Security Committee hearing in June, Rand Paul continued his work of airing out the truth. Central to this work was shining a light on scientist Kristian Andersen and his highly questionable, private communications with Fauci.

The Secret Messages That Every American Should Know About

In an email, Andersen stated the makeup of COVID was “inconsistent” with theories of evolution. This means the notion of COVID first infecting an animal before mutating enough to harm human beings lacks supportive evidence. As such, that would suggest the lab leak theory is, in fact, plausible.

Naturally, what Andersen and Fauci discussed behind the scenes was very different from what they publicly admitted. During June’s congressional hearing, Rand Paul explained that many within the scientific community feared being publicly transparent about COVID’s origins would hurt their relationship with China. There was little concern about how a lack of transparency would hurt people here at home.

In other words, the so-called experts had no problems with putting business above science. At the same time, everyday Americans were shamed and scolded when they dared to question various mitigation efforts and talking points about COVID.

While bringing the Andersen-Fauci emails to light, Rand Paul also provided critical insight to people wondering what to believe. Ultimately, he explained, Americans should pay attention to what the medical experts are saying in private and behind closed doors, rather than trusting their public remarks.

Unfortunately, the falsehoods from medical officials go beyond the lab leak theory. Fauci himself was caught by Rand Paul for lying about the NIH’s involvement in gain of function research. Despite Fauci saying the NIH had no involvement in this work, Americans later learned from private email correspondences that the NIH directly funded said research.

We Can’t Take the Experts at Face Value

Across the nation, people are rightfully upset about the extent to which they were misled and gaslit. From the onset of COVID, everyday Americans could sense that something wasn’t right with how the so-called experts were approaching this issue.

Years later, as private emails and behind-the-scenes communications keep coming to light, it proves the theories that existed all along. The lab leak theory is, in fact, quite credible. Likewise, the NIH did fund gain of function research. The mitigation efforts promoted by Fauci and other officials were not based on science, but merely on what they believed would make people “feel” safe.

In the weeks and months to come, Americans should keep their eye on additional Senate hearings. There’s a very real possibility that Rand Paul will bring even more crucial bombshells to light. Every time one of these hearings focuses on COVID, more interesting facts come to the surface.

At this point, it would be naive to assume that even half of what Fauci and his allies got up to has been exposed. This country needs far more leaders like Rand Paul who are willing to put in the work and get to the bottom of everything that occurred.

They Must Be Held Responsible

As we learn more about the variations in medical officials’ private vs. public remarks, conservatives must hold the line. Everyone who lied to the public about COVID and knowingly pushed harmful, unscientific mandates should be held fully accountable in a court of law.

Without holding these people liable, there’s nothing to stop them from doing this to us again. Another “pandemic” could easily be drummed up, with medical officials once again demanding that Americans relinquish freedoms.

Thankfully, Rand Paul has consistently demonstrated that he has no intention of allowing Anthony Fauci or others to get away with crimes. Last month, the GOP senator even called for an investigation into claims that one of Fauci’s advisers destroyed records about COVID’s origins.

All things considered, there’s probably a lot more that Fauci and his team got up to. Every member of Congress should be following Rand Paul’s lead. It is time we worked together to get to the bottom of an increasingly complex web of conspiracies and lies.