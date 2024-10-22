The Secret Service has been in the spotlight in the past few months for its embarrassing performance, and Rand Paul has been one of the few political leaders spearheading a well-thought-out investigation of its failures.

Sadly, some of the responses have been obtuse and display how there is a lack of leadership in this agency. Biden has proposed more funding for the Secret Service, but the real issue is the lack of leadership from some of its employees. The Secret Service has also been distracted by other initiatives, such as DEI hiring practices.

The United States failed to provide adequate protection for Donald Trump, but luckily he was not murdered due to the lower sophistication of the assassination attempts. However, there has been a lot of new data about Iran having an interest in assassinating Donald Trump. This threat should be taken very seriously, as it could be much harder to prevent.

Luckily, Trump has still been able to retain his Secret Service protection, even though some political enemies tried to strip this right from him. However, the Secret Service needs to massively revamp its operations if it wants to have any hope of being prepared to address more sophisticated assassination attempts.

Rand Paul on the Real Secret Service Solution

Rand Paul recently slammed the Secret Service on a thread on X, noting how it failed in its duty to protect Donald Trump. Its actions were very embarrassing, and it is no wonder that another assassin attempted to kill Trump only months after the first assassination attempt.

Rand Paul noted that he would continue to push for accountability, as federal agencies like the USSS, DHS, FBI, and ATF were not conducting a proper investigation. This lack of diligence, not only before the attempt but also months after, may make other bad actors bolder in the coming months.

Trump had to fight people in the government to keep his Secret Service protection, even after this assassination attempt. Politicians and federal agencies need to be held accountable so that we can restore order in our government and help prevent future assassination attempts by radical individuals and foreign governments.

Issues with the Secret Service

During a recent Fox News Interview, Rand Paul discussed some of the massive failures of the Secret Service.

“ It’s a compilation, it’s a tragedy of errors. Just one after another. Any one of which would be significant enough to remove that person from ever doing this job again. Human error has to be fixed by removing the human in charge. Instead, we are going to throw money at it, we’re gonna do a spending bill so we can throw money at the Secret Service. I'm not sure that's the best thing to do. I think you need to fix the human errors that occurred, and there were dozens of human errors in the first assassination, and I think we’ll find the same in the second.”

An independent panel reviewed the Secret Service’s actions in July and found that they were complacent before the shooting and that there should be an overhaul of the Secret Service. Other people and local police officers were able to identify a suspicious person on the roof, yet the Secret Service disregarded these threats and allowed Trump to stand on the stage. Months later, a radical individual was able to hide at a Trump golf course for 12 hours and then attempt to kill Trump. The Secret Service has exposed its weakness, and there must be a massive change in its operations in the coming months.



Rand Paul recently mentioned how the proposed solution was to provide the Secret Service with more funds, instead of firing the incompetent people involved in July. This proposal reflects the disconnect the government has with reality, and how they engage in wasteful spending that does not produce meaningful results. The Secret Service does not need more funding, they need stronger leadership and accountability.



There was also an inexperienced drone agent who had to call a toll-free number to learn how to operate the drone. This is probably one of the most embarrassing details of the story, and sadly this information is now public knowledge for anyone who may want to assassinate Trump. Meanwhile, the shooter was flying the drone hours before the event and was able to outsmart the Secret Service.

National Security Threat

A Trump assassination would have dire geopolitical consequences.



In the past couple of months, information has surfaced that Iran may launch an assassination attempt on Trump, in response to the attack he launched in 2020 that killed Soliemani. Rand Paul recently commented on this rising risk.

“When you add that to the domestic terrorists trying to kill President Trump, there’s a lot of people trying to kill President Trump. So we have to get it right. If we can’t even stop a random guy who’s camping outside of the golf course, if we can’t even do a good job of that, how are we going to stop a sophisticated assassination attempt from a foreign country?”

The Secret Service needs to quickly step up its game, as some of the future assassination attempts could be much more sophisticated. Many countries, such as Iran, may see this as an opportunity to exploit the weakness of federal agencies and launch a political attack on the United States. By implementing a successful assassination before or shortly after the election, countries could create political chaos in the country and exploit the situation. In particular, the risk from Iran should not be taken lightly, given that they have had issues with Trump since 2020.



Most importantly, an assassination of a US president by a foreign country would be an act of war. Biden has already made it clear that he would consider an assassination attempt on Trump as an act of war. While there is no hard evidence to link Iran to the last two attempts, the government has already made it clear that they have a strong interest in getting revenge on Trump. This is one reason why the Secret Service must clean up shop and bring in competent talent. An assassination attempt could be a trigger for a global war.