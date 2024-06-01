"There is no national security exception to the First Amendment!" - Rand Paul

Recent political debates about whether or not TikTok should be banned have become a salient political topic this year. Sadly, many GOP members who have fought to uphold the First Amendment lost track of this pursuit when they voted to ban TikTok. While there are likely some concerns about TikTok’s activity and influence, it would violate the First Amendment to ban this company. It is much more important for us to uphold free speech, even if we disagree with the content of this speech.



Rand Paul has recently been a thought leader for the GOP by voting against the ban of TikTok. He argued that Tiktok’s owners were not all Chinese and that the US government could not use national security as a pretext to violate the First Amendment. All social media companies should be held to the same standard and receive the same treatment. It could also be a dangerous precedent if the United States begins banning social media companies.