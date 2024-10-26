The left-wing agenda to take over education across the United States remains a chilling, ongoing effort. Democrats, at the end of the day, don’t want parents to have a say on how or where their kids get an education. Over the past several years, fathers and mothers of this country have even gotten falsely smeared as “domestic terrorists” for simply being involved in how their children learn about the world.

These efforts to control and micromanage education are more insidious than many Americans realize. Not only is the left implementing harmful ideologies like critical race theory, but they’re also working full time to prevent students from having access to other avenues of education.

We’ve seen this as Democrats rail against school choice and charter schools in particular. Thankfully, Kentucky GOP Sen. Rand Paul is taking a stand and advocating for the freedom of education in America.

A Crucial Vote on Kentucky’s Amendment 2

For years, Sen. Paul has been on the frontlines, fighting for the important issues that will impact our nation’s future. Many Americans are familiar with him going to bat against COVID tyranny and repeatedly calling out Anthony Fauci’s lies and corruption.

The congressman isn’t pulling any punches when it comes to school choice rights either. At this time, Kentucky is one of only four states in the nation that doesn’t permit charter or school choice options. Though the state’s Amendment 2 would change this by allowing state funding to support the educational opportunities of all children, rather than only those who are attending public schools.

In a recent video announcement with his wife, Kelley Paul, the GOP senator confirmed both of them will be a yes vote on Ketucky’s Amendment 2. In this same piece, viewers are reminded of the many benefits that come with school choice. Education freedom, for starters, is linked to higher math and reading scores among students.

It also directly correlates with increases in pay for teachers. At a time when this nation is facing a shortage of necessary educators, salary bumps and the widening of teaching opportunities has never been more imperative.

As Paul pointed out, funding for charter schools is a win for everyone, whether it’s the students who are learning at a higher level or the parents who want to see them succeed.

Count on the Teachers Unions to Fight Against This

Despite Sen. Rand Paul going to bat for charter schools, Kentucky’s teachers unions will do everything they can to ensure Amendment 2 fails. At the end of the day, these unions have a vested interest in keeping state funds solely tied to public schools.

This comes despite the many failures and problems that have plagued public schools over the years. While teachers unions often claim to care about the education of children, their actions send a very different message.

Only a few years ago were these organizations railing against schools reopenings post COVID. Teachers unions wanted to keep classrooms closed in perpetuity, despite the tangible, adverse impacts that school closures were having on students.

Democrats, of course, will take the side of the teachers unions over that of Kentucky’s young people. At the end of the day, teachers unions are a major bankroller of left-wing candidates, who don’t want to risk losing campaign funding.

As Democrats oppose charter schools and school choice in general, they’re taking no meaningful steps to improve the quality of public education. All things considered, the left has been clear that they’d rather bully people into attending failed public schools than improve these institutions.

It’s Critical For Kentucky’s Amendment 2 to Succeed

Every single resident of the Bluegrass State must join Sen. Paul and his wife in voting for Amendment 2. Charter schools play a vital role in educating the next generation and are just as worthy of financial investment as their public counterparts.

If Democrats don’t like parents choosing charter schools, they should work to clean up the failures of public institutions. What they shouldn’t do is deny students other opportunities. It is both unfair and unreasonable to put added barriers of entry in front of private education.

In less than a month, Amendment 2 will be on the ballot for Kentucky residents to vote upon. If patriots and conservatives across the state show up and vote yes, this will be a major win for educational freedom.

Kentucky is also a red state, which means Republican voters have the numbers on their side. Even if every single Democrat votes no on Amendment 2, it still has a chance of being added to the state’s constitution if each Kentucky Republican votes yes.

Now is the time to meet the moment and act accordingly. A robust education system is critical to the United States as we know it. Measures like Amendment 2 matter and will have lasting ramifications long after November 5.

If you live in Kentucky, join Sen. Rand Paul and vote yes for education freedom. If you know someone who lives in Kentucky, urge them to join the senator and ensure that Amendment 2 succeeds next month.