Anthony Fauci should be in prison for his part in the China-Wuhan COVID pandemic that killed over seven million people worldwide, including over one million Americans.

Nevermind all of Fauci’s lies and grandstanding that occurred after the weaponized virus escaped from the lab and wreaked havoc on the world.

The fact that Fauci not only knew about the risky gain-of-function COVID research but condoned it is more than enough to make him complicit in the death and destruction the world is still trying to recover from.

Amazingly, Fauci had the audacity to perpetuate the lie he had nothing to do with gain-of-function research. The truth couldn’t be hidden forever. It was a tell that he was trying to cover his tracks when he played semantics with Sen. Paul at a Senate Health Committee hearing in 2021.

"On May 11,” Sen. Paul told Fauci, “you stated that NIH has not ever and does not now fund gain-of-function research in the Wuhan Institute of Virology."

Fauci lied. People died.