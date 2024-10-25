It wasn’t long ago when the federal government and mainstream media attempted to sell the idea that Covid-19 was a natural phenomenon. Rewind to the start of the pandemic and the talking heads on TV insisted the virus emerged from a Chinese meat market.

It was alleged that the preparation of exotic animals for human consumption spawned the killer virus. The government narrative has since been refuted by none other than the FBI and the Department of Energy.

Both government groups agree with Rand Paul in that a Wuhan lab appears to have intentionally created the virus.

Paul, the FBI and Department of Energy Agree the Virus Origins Were Concealed

Senator Paul has written a book about the intent to cover up the origins of Covid-19. The book, Deception: The Great Covid Cover-Up, details how a Wuhan, China lab funded by Dr. Anthony Fauci, spread the virus. It looks like the FBI and Department of Energy agree that top scientists attempted to cover up the virus leak story.

The irony is that Paul and other independent thinkers were previously labeled as conspiracy theorists for their take on the virus. Now that the Energy Department and FBI say the Wuhan lab theory is likely true, Paul’s critics on the left are eating crow.