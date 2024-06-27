At the height of COVID, Americans saw the greatest attack on our freedoms in modern history. Democratic leaders and medical officials began shutting down businesses, issuing stay-at-home orders, and arresting people for simply taking their children to parks. Americans were also hit with mask mandates, told their jobs were non-essential, and penalized for trying to reopen their businesses.

Of course, as all this transpired, everyone heard these measures were happening in the name of “health and safety.” The goalposts repeatedly moved. What was once branded as “15 days to slow the spread” spiraled into years of restrictions that made this nation unrecognizable.

Even today, there are signs that bureaucratic tyrants could one day try to do this again. Deborah Birx, who issued dictatorial “guidelines” during COVID, was just on CNN earlier this month, calling for millions of cows and dairy workers to undergo PCR testing in the name of preventing a bird flu pandemic.

On top of that, during congressional hearings earlier this year, Anthony Fauci admitted many of the COVID mitigation strategies he proposed were not scientific, but simply measures he proposed on the fly. Millions of people suffered as a result.

The American people have had enough of this and determined that what occurred with COVID tyranny can never happen again. Thankfully, Republican Sen. Rand Paul is also working to safeguard this country from the government’s attacks on freedoms.

The Republic Act

The Kentucky lawmaker introduced the Republic Act, which essentially reforms the National Emergencies Act. This law gives the president a blank check of controls in the event of “emergencies.” If the Republic Act passes, the president will require congressional approval on various emergency orders, rather than getting to barrel ahead with whatever people like Deborah Birx or Anthony Fauci advise.

This new bill is long overdue and would provide some necessary checks and balances. During a hearing, Rand Paul said the Republic Act is an important step towards rolling back emergency powers granted to the president. The GOP senator also stressed that his new bill will give Congress - rather than just the president - a greater say on what truly constitutes a national emergency.

Every American should know that Rand Paul’s Republic Act is paramount to preventing a 2.0 version of COVID tyranny. Under the current National Emergencies Act, a sitting president could deem any situation as an “emergency,” thus granting themselves a staggering amount of power. One day, mass student loan debt may be weaponized as a “national emergency” that requires government intervention.

As things stand today, the president can conduct tests on Americans against their will, seize control of internet traffic, micromanage domestic transit, and even take over people’s assets, in the event of a “national emergency.”

This can be done without any congressional approval and even against the will of state and local officeholders. What transpired during COVID can ensue again, only on a much larger and much more menacing scale. It is not enough to take Democrats at their word that this would “never happen.”

The Republic Act is the only way to truly protect Americans’ liberties moving forward. Without it, Birx, Fauci, and other power-hungry officials will have a clear opening to invade our lives, while pretending to fight for public health and the good of the people.

Will Rand Paul’s New Bill Pass?

Everyday people, especially those who were hit hardest by COVID tyranny, are eager to see Rand Paul’s new legislation passed into law. However, there is a very real possibility that Democrats will fight it.

As we’ve all seen, once tyrants get even a fraction of power over people’s lives, they won’t let it go by their own volition. The success of the Republic Act would mean people like Fauci and Birx can no longer get their way merely by whispering in the president’s ear.

At the height of COVID, Democrats were the first and the most eager to pass shelter-in-place orders, fine people for trying to reopen their businesses, and have Americans penalized for not wearing face masks. Democrats also rallied behind COVID vaccine mandates that threatened to have people axed from their jobs if they didn’t take the experimental shot.

This is a vaccine which, by the way, did not end up stopping the spread of the virus or even preventing people from catching COVID. So many Americans who did get the shot still ended up coming down with COVID and passing it along to others, vaccinated or not. When the vaccine didn’t live up to its promises, Democrats and medical officials simply shrugged their shoulders and expected Americans to move on.

If Republicans manage to expand their majority in the House and reclaim the Senate, then the Republic Act will have a much better chance of becoming law. Conservatives will then have the necessary votes to prevent leftist obstruction and spare this country from future abuses of power later down the line.

