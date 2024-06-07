In recent years, the bias of the mainstream media against conservatives has become more apparent than ever. Outlets like CNN, ABC News, MSNBC, and others frequently run propaganda pieces.

Let’s remember that the US repealed the propaganda ban in 2013 and has set out to manufacture government-made news ever since.

Fortunately, many of these outlets are dying. CNN is losing so much traffic it’s hard to believe they will be around for long.

They don’t cover the news from an objective standpoint or even pretend to be neutral. Instead, they fabricate lies on a daily basis. This is all done to advance a narrative where left-wingers are the valiant heroes and conservatives are portrayed as irredeemable villains.

Though for every action, there’s an equal and opposite reaction. The rise of fake news within the past decade has led to a growing number of smaller media producers and outlets. Of course, as these platforms pick up steam, the establishment would love nothing more than for them to vanish.

Thankfully, Kentucky GOP Sen. Rand Paul is working overtime to make sure this doesn’t happen. Paul has consistently been on the frontlines, fighting to spare this country from big government abuses, excessive wasteful spending, and many other ills.

In 2024, the good fight is far from finished. In fact, one might argue that it’s just getting started.

Paul Submits Legislation to Protect Small Media Producers

The Local News and Broadcast Media Preservation Act would shield local newspapers and broadcasters from the whims of a tyrannical government.

If the Republican lawmaker’s bill passes, small media producers will be shielded from having federal antitrust regulations used against them. With this loophole for exploitation shut off, these smaller outlets would finally have room to grow, merge, and significantly compete against some of the mainstream media’s biggest names.

Rand Paul’s office also revealed another bombshell that smaller media producers need to be aware of. The Local News and Broadcast Media Preservation Act was drafted in a way that removes national and local restrictions imposed upon the ownership of television and radio. This, in turn, awards smaller outlets with heightened flexibility to grow in the market.

In a public statement, the GOP senator explained why this legislation is long overdue. As social media and other communication modes change how Americans receive news, the rest of the landscape has to adapt accordingly. Paul also highlighted that the Local News and Broadcast Media Preservation Act allows small media producers to strategically streamline communication with their growing audiences.

The Fight is On

Rand Paul’s introduction of this bill was the first step to carving out necessary protections for outlets that aren’t in bed with the mainstream media. While the Local News and Broadcast Media Preservation Act is sure to pick up support from other conservatives and freedom fighters, Democrats and RINOs will undoubtedly do all they can to oppose it.

Even if the legislation makes its way through the House and Senate, Joe Biden will then try to strike it down with a veto. If this happens, the bill would have to receive two-thirds of the vote in both the Senate and the House in order to render Biden’s likely veto null.

Like others in his party, the president has made clear that he has no regard for anything or anyone who dares to challenge lies from the mainstream media. He certainly doesn’t want grassroots media creators to have more flexibility to grow, compete, and attract greater audiences. While passing the Local News and Broadcast Media Preservation Act isn’t impossible, it won’t come without great effort. Every lawmaker in both congressional chambers should be standing with the Kentucky senator and committing to backing his bill.

This certainly wouldn’t be the first time Paul’s had to fight for commonsense, necessary legislation to pass. Sadly, the only bills that Democrats and RINOs are approving these days are bloated spending packages. Weeks ago, they foolishly voted down a key FISA amendment that Rand Paul continues fighting for to this day.

An Easier Alternative

In November, Americans will have the opportunity to elect more lawmakers like Rand Paul, while voting out Democrats and RINOs. A conservative-led Congress would not only approve the Local News and Broadcast Media Preservation Act, but it would also back Paul’s proposed FISA amendment, among other things.

So long as Democrats and RINOs are running the show in Congress, achieving anything of substance will remain an uphill battle. If Republicans do not regain control of the White House and the Senate - while expanding a very narrow House majority - in November, then passing decent legislation, cutting back on needless expenditures, and decreasing an overinflated government is going to remain quite challenging.

In the days and weeks ahead, Americans should stay tuned for more updates from Rand Paul regarding the Local News and Broadcast Media Preservation Act. On X, conservatives are already praising the Republican lawmaker and calling upon their own representatives and officials to get on board.

Seeing this bill become law would mark a win for not just small media producers, but also patriotic Americans who cherish the right to speak freely.