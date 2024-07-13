There has been a loud public outcry after the Supreme Court’s Trump immunity decision. The decision allows immunity for certain presidential acts deemed official.

The leftist media insists presidents can now declare any chosen act to be “official” and enjoy ensuing immunity. As detailed below, Rand Paul’s take on the Trump immunity ruling is especially insightful.

Paul Takes to X to Discuss the Trump Immunity Decision

Senator Rand Paul recently deleted a retweet related to Trump’s immunity ruling. The Kentucky Senator heaped on the praise for the immunity ruling using his official government X account. Paul’s controversial retweet centered on the Supreme Court’s ruling that provides Trump and future presidents with immunity from acts considered official.

The question begs: what acts are official? It appears that presidents might determine the specific acts that are official. Trump’s attorneys argued that the nation’s Chief Executive has the authority to coordinate assassinations yet still remain immune. Though this argument is extreme, it has some logic to it.

Senator Paul and Steve Bannon chimed in on the ruling, echoing Trump’s sentiment that it is good news for the Republican party. It is possible that the immunity ruling will extend to Trump’s pending classified documents case and other legal hurdles.

Paul once argued that presidents are not permitted to kill American citizens in the United States using drones. However, such a domestic killing is completely different from Trump’s attorneys’ argument about assassinating foreign leaders.

The assassination of a foreign adversary intent on hurting Americans is an official act. Paul is correct in arguing that it would be morally questionable for a sitting president to kill American taxpayers. However, there is clearly a significant difference between the two actions.

Moreover, it is highly unlikely that a president would categorize the killing of American citizens on domestic soil as an official action. In retrospect, Paul’s 2013 filibustering of John Brennan for more than a dozen hours on the hypothetical posed above was completely justified.

Trump’s Official Acts Will be Reinforced Through Immunity

President Biden is fading down the stretch as we approach the next Presidential election. If former President Trump is re-elected, he will enjoy immunity though it will not be absolute. Those hesitant to support Trump should be aware that only certain acts are covered through the newfound immunity.

Moreover, there will be consequences if the next president oversteps his boundaries by declaring controversial acts to be official. Those consequences will take the form of legislative retaliation in Congress. A potential party setback when the next presidential election rolls around also serves as positive reinforcement for keeping the peace and not declaring violent acts to be official.

Here's what matters most: Trump and other presidents need immunity to make divisive decisions when war inevitably occurs. Keep in mind, former President Lincoln temporarily suspended the Writ of Habeas Corpus amidst the Civil War. The Writ is essentially an order from the court that requires public officials to provide sound legal reasoning for detaining someone. The Writ detailed how a president is not to be prosecuted or detained without sufficient reason.

Therefore, it was possible for Lincoln to order the detention of a threatening individual without sufficient reason. The suspension of the Writ arguably created a temporary dictatorship. Though Lincoln did not become a criminal, some argue the executive branch might have too much power, especially during times of war.

Trump is More Trustworthy Than His Critics Assume

Those on the left who insist Trump is a dictator in the making should follow Rand Paul’s X account for insight. Paul often garners praise from some lefties for his moderate views and willingness to listen to those on both sides of the aisle.

Paul, Trump and others with a passion for justice are correct in arguing the former president is immune from prosecution for January 6. Trump did not incite a riot or any other form of rebellion against the federal government. Rather, Trump expressed compassion for his supporters without directly encouraging them to storm the Capitol.

Those still in doubt as to whether Trump’s January 6 speech incited a riot should reflect on Paul’s prescient question: did the words of support constitute an official act? The definition of an official act is somewhat subjective and ambiguous.

The Supreme Court failed to define the word "official" in its opinion. Even Chief Justice John Roberts stated the word's definition is problematic. It can be argued that Trump's speech and interactions with the public and private parties constitute official acts.

It can also be argued that actions and words on the border of "official functions" of the executive branch as defined in the Constitution are official acts. Trump’s supportive words on January 6 are within the scope of presidential duties so one can justifiably argue they constitute an official act.