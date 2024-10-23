The issue of school choice is dividing the political left and right this election season. Democrats lean toward forcing students to enroll at local public schools unless their parents are willing to pay private school tuition.

Conservatives like Rand Paul favor freedom of choice in which parents are allowed to use an allotment of tax dollars for education as they see fit.

The Fight Over School Choice in Kentucky and the USA is Heating Up

Amendment 2 was put on the Kentucky ballot partially in response to the fact that a mere 6% of high school students in Kentucky graded out at a proficient or higher level in science-related subjects. The state’s educational establishment is putting up a fight against school choice.

Though the state’s latest test scores were slightly better than those of previous years, it doesn’t negate the fact that parents and students should be liberated. The state should not have top-down authority that dictates which schools students attend.

The fact that Kentucky students have abysmal proficiency in science and slightly greater than proficient scores in reading and math is a sign. It is clear that the state’s students are not meeting their potential. Ergo, it makes sense to empower families to select the school that provides the best opportunity to succeed.

Rand Paul Argues Families Should Spend Education Tax Dollars as Desired

The pandemic was a massive setback for students in Paul’s home state of Kentucky and beyond. Test scores are down across the board in the aftermath of Covid-19. Forcing students to remain at home, learn online, wear masks and socially distance caused widespread disillusionment.

The pandemic’s learning disruptions exposed flaws in America’s educational system. Traditional taxpayer-funded schools are not cutting it. However, most families cannot afford to pay private school tuition.

Living free as an American is partially characterized by freedom of choice. Freedom extends beyond choosing between products on a supermarket shelf. Freedom of choice should also extend to selecting one’s preferred secondary school.

Why shouldn’t taxpayers be liberated to use their tax dollars dedicated to schools to educate their children as they see fit? As Paul argues, if a family believes a Catholic secondary school, alternative learning school or other educational institution is superior to public schools, tax dollars should be rerouted accordingly.

As it currently stands, property tax dollars are primarily siloed for use in public schools.

It is Time to End the Government Monopoly on Education

If you really think about it, the state is creating a pseudo-monopoly on secondary school education. The state-led tax-collecting cabal uses money collected through property taxation to corral youngsters into the public education system. That same system indoctrinates the youth into becoming liberals willing to succumb to the will of the state.

“We have some districts that have 62.5% of their students that suffer from chronic absenteeism. You're missing out on not only learning, but you're missing out on relationships. We believe one of the issues that can greatly impact students is if we can reduce that absenteeism number.” - Kentucky Commissioner of Education Robbie Fletcher

If government wasn’t domineering over the education industry, students would be more passionate about learning. As it currently stands, most students feel as though they are being forced into state-run brainwash camps.

Give students and their parents the right to choose their educational path and they’ll be motivated to attend class and reach their true potential.

Americans Should be Able to use Their Tax Dollars for Homeschooling