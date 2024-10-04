Rand Paul is pointing fingers after two attempts to take former president Trump’s life. The anger is justified as it merely takes one mad-man with a gun to change the course of American history.

Paul is zeroing in on the United States media for radicalizing leftists to the point of violence.

An Intentional Incitement to Anger

Rewind time back to 2015 and the mainstream media, including CNN, couldn’t get enough of Donald Trump. Though the legacy media leans to the left, it featured Trump’s speeches and interviews nearly ‘round the clock.

The media’s portrayal of Trump was negative at the time yet he was given significant coverage because of his humor and bombastic personality. In the years since, the media has changed its tone to portray Trump as the anti-Christ.

Turn on MSNBC, CNN or your local news and you are sure to find critical hit pieces on the former President. According to Rand Paul, those critiques of Trump have incited fringe lunatics on the political left to take literal shots at Trump.

The Media has Turned Trump Into a Caricature

The truth that the legacy media doesn’t want you to know is that Donald Trump has good intentions. If Trump wanted to eliminate democracy in favor of a dictatorship, he would have done so during his first term.

The mainstream media also insists Trump is willing to turn our nations’ sports stadiums into concentration camps or holding centers for illegal aliens. At the very worst, Trump would send those illegal immigrants back home with a one-way ticket.

"The problem is that the left has become so self-righteous about this that they have justified in their mind that he is somehow so evil. They're parroting CNN and MSNBC. If they want to be responsible people, and they don't want to have a death on their hands, these left-wing outlets need to stop inciting crazy, violent people in our country.”– Rand Paul

The mainstream media has gone as far as insinuating Trump wants to take away the right to vote. Some talking heads have even dreamed up a scenario in which The Don refuses a transition of power in 2028, opting to appoint Don Jr. as president. Don Jr. would hand the throne to Eric Trump and Baron would eventually take the reins.

The scenarios listed above are absurd in every sense of the word. The mere fact that Trump questioned the results of one presidential election has inspired media leftists to portray him as a tyrant in the making.

Those portrayals have incited people to the point that they are buying guns, practicing at shooting ranges and even stalking the former president.

Paul and Trump Have Something in Common

The Kentucky senator takes political violence serious for a good reason. Paul was targeted by a crazed man while mowing his lawn in Bowling Green back in 2017. He suffered several broken ribs in the attack. The senator later underwent hernia and lung surgeries.

There is no doubt that Paul’s near-death experience with an enraged member of the political fringes has prompted him to speak out. The hope is that the media, Democrat politicians and those who use social media will heed Paul’s call for a change in tone.

Subtleties such as word choice, volume and even body language have the potential to make a difference between inciting violent acts and peace. Some people are highly impressionable, especially if they are marginalized individuals on the fringes of society. The use of a single incendiary word has the potential to result in bloodshed.

America Desperately Needs a Return to Normalcy

The United States has become a highly atomized and anomic nation. We are suffering from a collective anomie, meaning a disconnect from society resulting from increased isolation.

Many have withdrawn from society, escaping into internet cocoons where they consume social media, Reddit posts, and other politically-charged content for hours per day.

The time has come to return to pre-internet America. Though few are pushing for the government to turn off the internet altogether, it is in our collective interest to pivot back toward face-to-face interactions.

Social interactions in the days before the internet and social media were characterized by politeness, respect, and civility. Everyone should make an effort to understand the other side and engage in constructive discourse instead of malicious tirades that inspire violent attacks.

The return to normalcy starts with the mainstream media acknowledging the error of its ways and embracing a tone shift for utilitarian benefit.