For the longest time, Democrats and the elites have been lying to everyday Americans about COVID. First, they told us “15 days to slow the spread” would require mild precautions in the name of keeping the virus contained. Then, the goalposts moved as leftists and their cohorts started pushing mask mandates, stay-at-home orders, and social distancing, all under the guise of protection from COVID.

Rand Paul: So, One of the cool things I have discovered about Covid-19 is, they borrowed an oracle supercomputer, a scientist from Australia, and they wanted to see which animal the virus would attach best to… It didn't attach to any animals very well but it attached perfectly to humans…