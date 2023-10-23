Senator Rand Paul is out with new a book titled, Deception: The Great Covid Cover-Up.
I just bought mine a minute before starting this short article. I expect it will be a good one.
Rand Paul Review is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
Be sure to like and subscribe to th…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Rand Paul Review to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.