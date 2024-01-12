Republican Senator Rand Paul is pulling no punches in his criticism of the neocon Nikki Haley.
The former US ambassador claimed Hillary Clinton was her inspiration to run for office. Wow! That's ridiculous.
Rand Paul Review is a reader-supported publication. If you would appreciate far more posts please consider becoming a paid subscriber.
Nikki also sai…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Rand Paul Review to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.