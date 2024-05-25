Many economic and social issues have become more prevalent in the United States in recent years. Our federal government has turned a blind eye to the rising crime levels experienced in major US cities. At the same time, it continues to meddle in other countries’ affairs and utilize taxpayer dollars to support other countries. US cities are becoming less safe and more expensive for many people, and this fact is becoming harder to hide. American citizens should not have to support other countries when the federal government is a poor steward of the funds that it receives from taxpayers. Politicians like Rand Paul have aggressively pushed back against this hypocrisy. Rand Paul recently visited several cities in Kentucky to learn about what cities were doing to prevent crime and how the federal government has failed to support these communities.

Sending Money Overseas



Rand Paul recently visited Lexington, Kentucky to discuss some of the gun and crime issues in this city. Lexington was one of many cities that Rand Paul visited in line with his plan to see how cities were addressing gun crime and what federal resources they may need. This visit displayed the issues that occur when the federal government prioritizes global issues over pressing domestic issues.



In a recent statement, Rand Paul talked about how the government was too focused on overseas matters.

“We have a $1.2 billion fund for Afghanistan reconstruction. I'm tired of sending money overseas. We should use it here to help prevent crime.”



Rand Paul has consistently pointed out how the United States has been funding overseas conflicts, which has added to the United States’ debt. However, another crucial factor to note is that there are many vital issues that the US government is neglecting in many states. Rand Paul rightfully suggests that we stop interfering in other countries’ affairs and focus on more pressing matters in our states and communities. While many politicians are doing what they can at the local level, they need federal assistance to further combat crime.



FBI Crime Stats are not Correct



The latest FBI data shows that crime dropped by around 1% in the United States in 2021. However, this data is misleading, as it does not include stats from other major cities like New York City and Los Angeles. Moreover, around 40% of all law enforcement agencies did not submit any information to the FBI. To get an accurate picture of crime in the United States, one would need to talk to state or city police officers.





It is also concerning that some of the larger cities with major gun crime failed to report data to the FBI. For example, only around 1 in 5 departments in New York City did not report this data, while only 26% of police departments in Florida reported this data. Therefore, the crime data may be much worse than people realize, as many dangerous parts of the country are not reporting accurate crime data.



The existing reporting systems are voluntary, and the FBI does not have many ways to incentivize them to report this data. Overall, this reflects how it may be better for taxpayer dollars to be used for state issues instead of overseas issues. Accurate crime reporting data could help the federal government determine how to allocate resources to reduce crime in the United States.



Gun and Crime Issues Need Federal Support



Rand Paul visited many cities to see what the mayors and police chiefs in these cities were doing to address some of the crime problems. During the interview, he noted that the mayor and Police Chief in Lexington were successful in reducing the homicide rate in the city.



Rand Paul praised these efforts but also noted that Lexington and other cities needed federal support to be truly successful in their pursuit of lowering gun crime. Rand Paul is one of few politicians who is willing to oppose the United States’ aggressive foreign policy and visit local communities to examine some of the most pressing issues.



Gun control is a very polarizing issue in the United States, and opposing groups may either suggest ideas that violate the Second Amendment or not be open to legal solutions that could mitigate the risks. While many people may want to create new gun control laws, these laws restrict the rights of Americans and are not necessary to reduce gun violence.



To address this point, Rand Paul discussed how there were ways to address gun violence without creating more legislation.



"Republicans are here, Democrats are here; nothing's happening because we disagree. There is some truth to that; there are definitely disagreements on how we move forward, but I think there are also some things we could do that we could all agree on."



Most people in the United States would agree that we should use existing laws to prevent felons from purchasing a firearm. However, Rand Paul noted that most states did not have the resources to enforce this law and prevent felons from purchasing firearms.



The federal government could step in and provide support to make it easier for governments to prosecute felons who attempt to purchase firearms. Rand Paul has done everything he can to ensure that law-abiding Americans retain their Second Amendment rights and that felons and terrorists are unable to purchase firearms. He recently voted for the Cornyn Amendment, which notifies the FBI if anyone on a terror watchlist tries to buy a gun.

Final Thoughts



As crime continues to grow in the United States, the federal government needs to step in to provide local police departments with the ability to reduce crime. Many of these departments lack the financial resources to enforce current laws and need the federal government to step in to provide additional support. Unfortunately, the majority of our congress and senate members seem too focused on funding foreign conflicts and neglecting the growing issues in US cities. Rand Paul has forcefully called out this hypocrisy in his recent statements and shown that local police departments lack the resources necessary to enforce current laws that would help reduce crime.