For many years, Democrats made their agenda to malign, target, and ultimately take down President Trump more than clear.

We saw this when the left falsely accused him of colluding with the Russian government during the 2016 presidential election. These allegations led to millions of taxpayer dollars being wasted on baseless investigations. In the end, these investigations proved what we all knew: there was no collusion between Trump and the Russian government.

Democrats didn’t stop there, though. They’ve repeatedly - and without evidence - accused Trump of being a “danger to democracy.” Left-wingers in charge of New York even hit Trump with legal charges, claiming he broke the law, falsified campaign payment records, and more.

Most Americans have been able to see through this.