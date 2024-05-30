In the United States today, national debt has surpassed $34 trillion and continues climbing with each passing second.

China is selling US debt to other countries, further exacerbating the problem. US debt is no longer considered a valuable commodity.

Out-of-control debt has been a problem for years; though fixing it is next to impossible when so many of our nation’s leaders are determined to keep blowing money like there’s no tomorrow. If something doesn’t change soon, what’s happened to our economy thus far is going to feel like a walk in the park.

Kentucky GOP Sen. Rand Paul is one of the few leaders speaking out about this. Paul is well-known as one of Congress’ most principled fiscal conservatives. Time and time again, he’s fought to bring down the national debt, which would in turn help reduce inflation.

Unfortunately, both Democrats and RINOs are determined to keep forcing through one expenditure after the next. These lawmakers, with the approval of Joe Biden, just finished passing a $95 billion package that sends a majority of US taxpayer dollars to other countries overseas.

As all this transpires, Paul isn’t backing down in explaining why this country has to reverse course.

Rand Paul Can See the Writing on the Wall

Inflation, interest rates, and the overall costs of living will not decline, so long as the United States keeps running up the national debt.

As the Republican senator pointed out on X earlier this month, more national debt means reduced earning power for everyday Americans. It also means that folks who are currently struggling to pay the bills are looking at increasingly bleak financial futures.

In drawing attention to this, Paul also called out the role that Democrats and disloyal Republicans have played. Branding them as the collective “uniparty,” the Kentucky lawmaker called upon those in the House and Senate to stop passing wasteful spending bills.

Naturally, congressional leaders who approved last month’s $95 billion foreign aid package had all sorts of excuses for it. They claimed it was a necessary, long-term investment in global stability. Proponents of careless spending also tend to claim that if their bills don’t get passed, then some great catastrophe will ensue.

As Americans know all too well, the catastrophe is already here. Everyday folks are facing living nightmares as they fall deeper into debt, despair, and hopelessness. If every member of Congress was speaking out and legislating in the ways that Paul has advocated for, this country would be in a much better position.

Reminding His Constituents of What’s at Stake

The GOP senator has passionate supporters all over the nation who appreciate his efforts to pull this country back from the brink. During a visit to Glasgow, Kentucky, Rand Paul underscored the danger of treating the national debt like monopoly money.

In order for Americans to keep up with inflation and other ballooning expenses, they’d need to have seen a pay raise of no less than nine percent within the past three months. Of course, most working people aren’t seeing this. In fact, many are losing their jobs, especially those performing in the retail and restaurant industries.

Just like everyday individuals, businesses also suffer the impacts of a spiraling national debt. One of the first steps they take to make up the difference is laying off workers. This, in turn, puts more people in a position of bringing in less money, further hurting their ability to keep up with the economy. This is a vicious cycle that will continue so long as our country’s leaders ignore the debt problem.

Before leaving Glasgow, Rand Paul stressed that the “massive deficit” is why so many Americans are hurting. As the national debt, inflation, rent, mortgages, and other essential living expenses go up, people’s earnings aren’t even coming close to keeping up. While the national debt climbs, so does the amount of folks who are actively sinking when it comes to their financial options.

The Federal Reserve announced just weeks ago that it has no intention of bringing down interest rates in the near future. This means as more people go into the red because of the national debt, getting out of it is going to become increasingly more challenging.

It Doesn’t Have to Be This Way

Every person who cares about their future and the futures of their children should be heeding the warnings from GOP Sen. Rand Paul. This November, Americans will have the chance to vote out corrupt lawmakers - and a corrupt president - who will never voluntarily stop running up the national debt.

If Democrats and RINOs hold onto power, living costs, interest rates, and inflation will reach heights beyond imagination. If Biden remains in office, he’ll keep sending our money overseas and treating the US national debt like it’s not a big deal.

America needs far more leaders like Rand Paul who will stand - and vote - against destructive policies. In 2024, most of our nation’s officials do not have this country’s best interests at heart. Everyday people are, quite literally, paying the price for it.