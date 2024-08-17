In 2024, Democrats are working overtime to gaslight Americans on multiple fronts. Today, they want every man, woman, and child to believe all the answers to their problems lie in the hands of big government. They want to disempower people from making decisions about their own lives, while handing the government free rein to impose one-size-fits-all decisions.

Historically, this hasn’t worked out so well. In real time, big government bureaucracy continues to fail at every turn. Nevertheless, this is still the route that Democratic leaders will be going for the foreseeable future. Unfortunately, for the left, real life facts directly counter the bargain basement fiction they’re trying to sell the nation.

The latest example of this comes in the form of government flood insurance. Just earlier this month, Republican Sen. Rand Paul shined a light on just how disastrous this has turned out to be for the American people.

What Democrats Don’t Want You to Know About Insurance

Federal flood insurance is not as great as it sounds. Unfortunately, this form of coverage is often ineffective, as demonstrated by a shocking case out of Virginia.

During a sit down with TV host John Stossel, Sen. Paul points out that one home in the southeastern state, covered by this insurance, has been demolished by storms and subsequently rebuilt 41 times. Of course, these reconstructions were each carried out with the dime of everyday American taxpayers.

To remedy this problem, the GOP senator suggested an amendment that would only have government flood insurance cover primary residences. Moreover, these primary residences would need to not be in high-risk areas - such as on the edge of the Atlantic Ocean - that are most prone to heavy impacts.

https://x.com/VandykSimon/status/1809608850636427639

Of course, as Rand Paul pushes for commonsense reforms, he’s taking heat for it from both RINOs and Democrats in Congress. These folks would unfortunately prefer that we the taxpayers keep paying for more home restorations in perpetuity.

Back in 2021, Bloomberg even reported that the National Flood Insurance Program lost a staggering $36 billion. Clearly, there’s an issue here and throwing more money at it isn’t going to change anything. In fact, if our nation’s lawmakers keep tossing taxpayer dollars at ineffective government insurance programs, they’ll only keep hemorrhaging funds.

At the very least, Congress should follow Sen. Paul’s advice and pass guidelines on which homes qualify for coverage under these programs.

It’s Time to Cut the Cord

In today’s economy, a lot of Americans are barely making it. Some people are having to decide between keeping the lights on vs. restocking their groceries. Others are struggling to afford childcare and also pay rent on time.

The last thing Americans should have to deal with is seeing more of their hard-earned money go towards “coverage” for people with homes on the ocean and beaches. People who can afford these types of residences have the option of seeking private insurance or simply putting aside money for damages they incur during storms.

Either way, the government should not be taking money from struggling families to pay for people with second homes that cost millions of dollars. Sadly, lawmakers on both sides of the aisle have come after Rand Paul for daring to speak out about the problems associated with government flood insurance. They want to keep the status quo and continue moving forward with business as usual, even while everyday Americans are suffering as a result.

We Can Change This in November

Putting an end to the nightmare that is government flood insurance can happen, but it’s going to require getting out and voting on November 5. Democrats and RINOs have made their positions clear. As long as they remain in office, everyday people will keep losing more and more of their precious dollars to wasteful government pet projects.

The best way to turn this around is by voting out RINOs and Democrats. In their place should be principled conservatives who share the values of Sen. Paul. Each lawmaker who holds a seat in Congress must be able to stand up and vote for legislation that will fix the problems caused by government insurance.

If this nation had more leaders like the Kentucky Republican, Americans would not be seeing the money they work hard for thrown by the wayside. On platforms like X, many conservative voters have pointed out that government insurance itself should not even exist. At the end of the day, the American people can see that nothing about the National Flood Insurance Program adds up or makes sense.

The first step to changing this is getting real conservatives back in control of the Senate and expanding their seats in the House. Next, America needs to reelect Donald Trump so he can work with Republican officials, maximize their effectiveness, and undo disastrous leftist policies which paved the way to botched government insurance initiatives.