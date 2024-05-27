China has outmatched the U.S. in its ability to play and win the long game.

In one example, China is taking advantage of the Democrats' obsession with Russia. In another, China stands to gain from the Biden administration’s wishy-washy approach to Israel’s war with Hamas.

In other words, China is always one step ahead of the U.S. in the world of foreign policy.

Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY) sees what’s happening and calls it out when he does. As the voice of reason in the whacky world of D.C. politics, Paul sums up the big picture as if doing simple math.

China owns much of America's debt. Because of that fact — a fact that not even Slow Joe Biden can argue with — sending piles of money and arms to Ukraine enriches China and hurts American taxpayers, according to Paul.

"My primary reason for opposing sending money to Ukraine is that we don't have any money; the money has to be borrowed," Paul said, according to The Hill. "So basically,” Paul continued, “you know, we owe China $1 trillion, they bought $1 trillion worth of our debt. We have to basically borrow money from China in order to send it to Ukraine."

What kind of fool would borrow money from a bank and then give it away to strangers? Someone who could shift the burden of the debt to someone else, in this case, the American taxpayer. That’s you.

Paul also claimed Senate Minority leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) is in league with the Biden administration in assuring Ukrainians that they’ll eventually be granted NATO membership.

Russia considers NATO's expansion into Eastern Europe as Western hostility. It was a key reason why the Kremlin sent tens of thousands of troops into Ukraine in 2022.

The Biden administration and Democrats in general keep poking the bear and expecting the American taxpayer to foot the bill. Who cares whether or not Russia sees Ukraine's NATO membership as an existential threat?

Once again, Sen. Paul brings reason to the equation, “Well, that’s the one thing that Ukraine has that they could negotiate,” Paul said in the interview.

“If they were willing to negotiate that they would be a neutral country and not allied with the … with the Russians and not allied with the West but be open to trade with both, I think what they could do is that could be negotiated for withdrawal of troops.” “There’s no guarantee the Russians would withdraw troops, but it’d be worth the offer,” Rand continued.

He’s right. A negotiated peace is better than a perpetual war that could very well lead to WWIII, bankrupt the U.S., and make China more powerful along the way.

China likes the idea of the U.S. being tangled up in foreign wars. It’s using the neocon foreign policy philosophy (greed) to bring America to its knees.

According to The Jerusalem Post, Chinese Foreign Ministry legal advisor Ma Xinmin spelled it out recently at the International Court of Justice.

“Dealing with the issue of the Palestinians serves as a litmus test for the collective conscience of humanity, the wisdom of the United Nations, and the authority of international law,” Ma Xinmin said at the Hague. “Palestinian people’s use of force to resist foreign oppression and complete the establishment and independent state is an inalienable right.” “This recognition is also reflected in the International Convention for example,” Ma Xinmin continued. “The Arab Convention for Suppressing of the Terrorism of 1998 affirms I quote ‘the right of peoples to combat foreign occupation aggression by whatever means including armed struggle in order to liberate their territories and secure the right to self-determination and independence’ end of quote. Armed struggle in this context is distinguished from acts of terrorism.”

It's obvious for anyone who has eyes to see that Communist China is striving for a One World Order with China calling all the shots. The problem: Democrats and RHINOs have a bad case of myopia and can’t (or won’t) see the bigger picture.

For their part, Hamas may do a lot of evil things, but this evil isn’t stupid. Osama Hamdan, a Hamas official, released a statement after Ma Xinmin’s speech.

“We also appreciate the position expressed by the People’s Republic of China,” Hamdan said, “and its emphasis on the legality of the occupied peoples’ pursuit of self-determination, by various means, including armed resistance, and the necessity not to confuse terrorism with the armed struggle practiced by the Palestinian people against the Zionist occupation.”

Words and phrases like “foreign occupation,” “armed resistance, not terrorism,” and “self-determination,” when applied to Hamas, serve to ally Islamic terrorism with China's Marxist vision — until China no longer finds the alliance useful.

According to the Post, China has been aligning itself with Palestinians because the U.S. warned Israel about allying with China, and now the Biden administration is threatening to withhold arms from Israel. What kind of whacky foreign policy is that? It’s like a blind man walking off a cliff.

Whether it be the writing on the wall or the equation on the blackboard, the blind Biden crew needs someone like Rand Paul to help them understand the world they live in — if only they could see it.

China sees it and they are winning the race.