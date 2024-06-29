“I'm a Republican who likes immigrants, who likes people and thinks they add diversity to our country. But I'm for ZERO illegal immigration. If you want to come here, apply and come lawfully or be sent home.” - Rand Paul

Why do you think liberals seem to like lawbreaking illegal immigrants so much? Illegal immigrants do not respect the United States. They ignore the law when they come to the U.S. and continue to ignore the law.

Now Socialist Seattle is trying to hire illegal immigrants for its waning police force.

Aleksandr Solzhenitsyn once said,

“Your punishment for having a knife when they searched you would be very different from the thief’s. For him to have a knife was mere misbehavior, tradition, he didn’t know any better. But for you to have one was ‘terrorism.’”

In Biden’s America law-abiding citizens are treated as criminals while real criminals are hailed as critically conscious, communist, heroes.

Many leftists tend to project their self-loathing onto everyone else who may incidentally have the same skin color as they do. One new term they came up with: “Colonizer Consciousness.”

She said…

"When I'm around people who are not decolonizing and who are saying this is complicated and both siding and still embodying colonizer consciousness, I feel like f**king sh*t.... I am recovering from being around colonizer consciousness."

While the lady in the video primarily focused on supporting the Hamas terrorists in Palestine – ignoring what Hamas would likely do to her if they got their hands on her – it could be applied to immigration-related issues here at home. No one but the most delusional nutcases pretend that history didn’t happen. However, only leftists seem to think that anyone alive is at all responsible for things that happened a century or two ago – or even longer.

