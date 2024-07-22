Kentucky Senator Rand Paul is calling for a more civil political discourse in the aftermath of the attempted assassination of former President Trump. Paul is calling for unity within the Republican party and also across political aisles.

In particular, Paul pointed to President Biden for fanning the flames of the blazing hot political fire. If we aren’t careful, that fire will turn America into a smoldering heap of ashes.

Paul Calls on the Left to “Turn the Rhetoric Down”

It wasn’t long ago when the Democrats were considered the party of peace. The mainstream media framed leftists as anti-war pacifists always willing to go to bat for the poor. However, as recently highlighted by Paul, Biden has ramped up the rhetoric ahead of the election. Biden and the left are using incendiary language to motivate their base.

On top of AOC just recently referred to Trump as a “Neo Nazi”.