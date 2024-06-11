“This should go away if Rand Paul doesn’t amplify it too much, so fingers cross[ed] on that.” - Doctor Anthony Fauci

Since the onset of COVID, Anthony Fauci has been lying to the American people. He lied about the effectiveness of face masks, the six-feet social distancing rule, COVID vaccines, and booster shots. Fauci insisted that Americans must wear masks for the sake of public safety; yet, at the height of COVID, he declined to wear a mask multiple times.

As more people began questioning invasive measures misrepresented as scientific, healthcare guidelines, Fauci started taking an angrier tone. He insisted that anyone who challenged or disbelieved him was an enemy of “the science.” Enabling Fauci to do this was his leadership role in the National Institutes of Health (NIH).

Even as COVID eventually subsided, Fauci was caught in more falsehoods. During multiple congressional hearings, GOP Sen. Rand Paul called out Fauci for lying about the NIH funding gain-of-function research. In fact, Paul has been one of the bravest and most consistent officials in his work to bring the truth to light.

Now, shocking new emails show just how much Fauci was rattled by Paul holding his feet to the fire.

Here’s What Fauci REALLY Didn’t Want Americans to Know