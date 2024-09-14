The Climate Change Hysteria Ignores This One Undeniable Fact
Greta Thunberg's Antics are Completely Unjustified
Exaggerations about climate change are steering us away from the conveniences of life such as straws, paper bags and gas-powered vehicles. We are in the midst of a transition to dystopian car-free 15-minute cities, lab-made meat and an annual cap on individual air travel.
Shouldn't we kick out the WEF and Klaus Schwab?
