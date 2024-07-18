Here we are, in 2024, and the same people who bankrupted small businesses, locked us in our homes and forced our relatives to die scared and alone are still trying to defend the decisions they made four years ago.

We were commanded to “trust the science,” obey our masters and never, ever question the “experts.” The same experts who seem to be continuously “baffled” in the headlines of every other news article discussing the countless cases of “died suddenly” that seem to happen quite often to healthy adults following vaccination. They promised us safety if we just shut up and did what we were told. But they didn’t keep us safe. And when it became obvious that many Americans didn’t buy into their lies, they started censoring us.

It's become dangerous to your career and your reputation to even question how Anthony Fauci and other top officials handled the pandemic. Very powerful people have a vested interest in making sure nobody pushes back against the official narrative without being crucified by the press and the academic community.

One example that stands out is the case of Dr. Jay Bhattacharya, the first epidemiologist to question Fauci’s authoritarian measures. What followed was a coordinated smear campaign designed to destroy Bhattacharya’s credibility and ruin his career. Matt Kibbe recently released the first episode of his documentary series on Blaze TV, “The Coverup,” which digs into the facts behind the attempt to silence Bhattacharya.

It all began with Gain-of-Function research funded with billions of dollars following the Anthrax attacks that occurred in the weeks right after 9/11. The idea was to identify and collect deadly viruses in the wild, the kind that are dangerous but only infect bats and other animals. Then the researchers would cause them to undergo mutations that would allow them to cross-infect humans and then develop vaccines as a form of prevention in case the baseline viruses underwent the same mutations naturally.

“A virus that never would have existed in nature only exists because we did this research, then spreads to the community and elsewhere,” as Bhattacharya says in the docuseries.

Rand Paul knows the best of intentions led down a path that couldn’t have been more disastrous if it had been outright malicious. It isn’t as if this was hidden from us, it was reported hundreds of times by major news platforms between October 2001 and December 2004, as the budget for virus research swelled to $4 billion dollars a year. But then it disappeared in the news cycle as the wars in Iraq and Afghanistan dominated televisions across the nation for over a decade.

What wasn’t addressed openly is that this was overseen primarily by DARPA and was a global effort involving dozens of countries, both allies and adversaries. Some of which place far lesser weight on safety and responsibility than pushing the boundaries of science, such as China. Maybe it was chance, maybe it was inevitable.

I could write entire books about the evidence that the CCP intentionally leaked Covid to quell the Hong Kong riots that had been gaining international support, but they would be more speculation than truth. Because much of the truth is hidden behind miles of red tape, corruption and redacted files that will likely never see the light of the day no matter who wins the election in November. Either way, on a long enough timeline, mistakes were bound to happen.

Fauci rose to power by putting himself at the forefront of this effort to weaponize pathogens in the name of Gain-of-Function research. He accumulated influence as the billions in taxpayer dollars flowed freely from his new friends in DC.

Bhattacharya, a Stanford professor with an MD and a Ph.D. in economics, was uniquely positioned to examine Fauci’s efforts to stop the spread of Covid by examining them through via the intersection of economics and medicine, where public health meets partisan policies and science is guided by the forces of capitalism. So he conducted a study on Covid to determine just how deadly the virus was and whether a lockdown was an effective way to respond to it.

As Bhattacharya says in the docuseries, “If you lock down an economy, you’re going to kill people. Especially poor people who cannot abide by having these kinds of disruptions to their economic activities.” He continues, “The decision was always lives versus lives.”

The study showed that the virus wasn’t that deadly, that the policies were wrong and that the government should be looking into focused protection for people who were vulnerable due to underlying conditions. As reported by Fox News in April of 2020, “Stanford University professor of medicine Dr. Jay Bhattacharya told "Tucker Carlson Tonight" Tuesday that he believes the actual death rate from the coronavirus pandemic is "likely orders of magnitude lower than the initial estimates."

Bhattacharya then said, "Per case, I don't think it's as deadly as people thought. The World Health Organization put an estimate out that was, I think, initially 3.4 percent. It's very unlikely it is anywhere near that. It's much likely, much closer to the death rate that you see from the flu per case."

The idea he proposed was to let those with compromised immune systems, respiratory and pulmonary conditions, etc. to isolate while the rest of the population went about our everyday lives, got sick, recovered and developed herd immunity.

The results put a target on Bhattacharya, which brought the brunt of Fauci’s political muscle down on him, with accusations that he cared more about money than human life, and hit-pieces by the media labelling him a science-denier. The press attacked his friends and family, while a BuzzFeed news journalist made false accusations about conflicts of interest involving the study. Standford University even went after him, along with the entire scientific community.

These publications and communities that built their reputation on objectivity and truth became propagandists for the very power they were meant to hold to account. Bhattacharya became the target of death threats, vandalism and even racism by the same people who accuse their political opponents of being bigots.

At the same time, the government leaned on social media platforms to suppress anything they deemed as “misinformation” relating to Covid, until even claiming you had developed limited immunity from the virus after recovering from it became a theme that Facebook, YouTube and Twitter were collectively ordered to censor by federal officials. The only immunity allowed to be discussed on social media was from getting the vaccine. But anyone blaming the outbreak on the Chinese lab in Wuhan was immediately declared a conspiracy theorist and shadow-banned or deplatformed.

Bhattacharya makes a very interesting observation, saying, “I think the lockdowns were an attempt to suppress the extent of damage of the lab leak. Let’s say that you’re Tony Fauci, and you know you’ve been funding scientists’ Gain-of-Function work or this kind of like ‘let’s bring viruses from the wild into population centers in the labs and experiment with them’ and you funded this lab in Wuhan, exactly this place where the outbreak happens, very close to the lab itself.”

He continues by stating, “What you do is you organize a group of people that you fund to absolve you that say no, it’s not a lab leak, it must have come from the market.” Throughout 2020, the CDC, WHO and Fauci shut down any discussion revolving around the likelihood that Covid originated in the very lab Fauci’s research had funded, insisting this was another “far-right conspiracy” promoted by conservatives who see CCP spies lurking behind every corner.

We now know that it most certainly did make its way into the population due to ineffective security protocols in the lab, not because the locals were dining on bats bought at the market. The pathogen in its natural form hasn’t undergone the mutations necessary to infect humans. The variant that caused the pandemic is a man-made virus, paid for by the same people it killed.

It’s a shame that it’s taken four years to vindicate the man who tried to “speak truth to power,” as his critics like to call their own orchestrated attempts at maintaining the power and influence of the status quo. The more information that comes out in bits and pieces from investigative journalists like Kibbe, the more it’s becoming clear that we were lied to. Not to protect us from Covid, but in order to protect the livelihoods of men like Anthony Fauci.