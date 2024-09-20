Relativism—the denial of objective truth—is the weapon of choice for totalitarians of all ilks—individuals, groups, and governments.

When adopting a relativist stance, individuals become gods in their own universe. They can identify as whatever they want—a cat, dog, or wombat—because their feelings trump objective facts. The fact that every cell in the human body has sex chromosomes won’t stop the relativist boy who feels like a girl from claiming that he is, in fact, a girl. The boy ignores the objective fact that he would have to change every cell in his body for it to be true.

At the group level, radical relativists deny reality so they can claim that there was no holocaust or that the earth is flat. Historical facts and scientific scrutiny are anathema to them.

At the governmental level, relativism is used to forward progressive ideology by silencing logic and banishing objectivity. For a government to gain total control of its people, it must first censor those narratives that do not agree with its own, even those based on scientific analysis and rigorous proof.