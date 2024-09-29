Rand Paul is calling for Congress to seize power from the unelected paper-pushers running government in the swampland we call DC. Rand Paul’s REINS Act Congress would be legally compelled to reassert authority.

The proposed shift in authority would lessen the power of bureaucrats and strengthen the power of Congress. The logic in doing so is that Congress is elected while bureaucrats are unelected.

Paul Wants to REINvent America

If Paul’s proposed legislation passes into law, it would corral Big Government, returning power to lawmakers elected by taxpayers. At the moment, unelected bureaucrats have essentially hijacked our democracy, putting the interests of the state ahead of those of the people.

A democratic republic is designed to function in a manner that reflects the will of the people. Bureaucrats have a role to play yet their dominion should not extend beyond filling out forms and pushing paper between departments. Only members of Congress are entrusted by voters to make laws.

Our current government has delegated lawmaking power to an increasing number of federal agencies. Those bureaucratic agencies exist outside of the language of the Constitution. We’ve become a highly bureaucratic government led by paper-pushers with extensive regulations.

In short, we are gradually transitioning away from a nation that innovates to one that regulates, similar to the path taken by European nations.

It is time for Congress to retake power, exercising extensive oversight over bureaucratic agencies. Paul’s REINS Act is a solution that will spur reform.

Inside the REINS Act

REINS is an acronym that is short for Regulations from the Executive in Need of Scrutiny. The REINS Act is in direct opposition to the Congressional Review ACT or CRA for short. CRA empowers Congress to quash specific rules with the endorsement of the president.

However, such political accord rarely occurs. Only a dozen or so such rules out of thousands have resulted in disapproval resulting from Congressional alignment with the executive branch.

Paul’s REINS Act idea is meant to mandate that Congress affirm regulations that are high-impact prior to their implementation. Such a step is essential to limiting the transmission of legislative power to unelected bureaucrats.

The REINS Act would also guarantee that significant regulatory decisions have sufficient analysis conducted in a democratic manner. Such is the duty of our elected lawmakers at the federal level.

Paul’s Push for Change is an Add-on to REINS 1.0

Paul and Representative Kat Cammack, a Republican from Florida, introduced the REINS Act to build on the prior REINS 1.0 legislation. The new version would bolster the oversight of Congress, ultimately limiting the power of administrators who were not selected by voters.

Accountability in regulation would also be reimplemented to boot. The new version of REINS ultimately overhauls the previous version to account for regulatory issues of modern America.

Paul’s idea is essentially a tool for correcting a compromised regulatory system. If passed into law the new version of the REINS Act would prevent bureaucratic agencies from taking advantage of loopholes. The legislation prevents evasion of lawmaker oversight.

The REINS Act would force lawmakers and the entirety of the beltway to reconsider the role of beltway administrators.

We’ve Become a Nation of Bureaucrats

The overarching theme is to shrink government. Our nation has become excessively bureaucratized. There are too many laws, an abundance of paper-pushers and too much government interference in daily life.

If Republicans don’t act now, the bureaucracy will continue to grow even more. A bloated bureaucracy takes the form of arguably meaningless jobs that involve little more than requesting approvals, determining conformance to arbitrary rules and processing paperwork. Most such work could be avoided altogether with fewer laws and regulations.

As a voter and citizen, you are empowered with meaningful agency. When used wisely, your agency can lead to political and social change. Reach out to your representatives in Congress to let them know you want the new REINS Act to be passed into law.

A letter, phone call or other form of correspondence will help you rest easy knowing you’ve done your part to ensure we are governed by elected lawmakers as opposed to nameless bureaucrats lacking accountability.