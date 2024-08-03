In 2015, GOP Sen. Rand Paul of Kentucky was talking to a group of Second Amendment supporters in New Hampshire. When the topic of the United Nations came up, Paul, with his trademark candor, cut to the chase.

“I dislike paying for something that two-bit Third World countries with no freedom attack us and complain about the United States,” Paul said. “There’s a lot of reasons why I don’t like the U.N., and I think I’d be happy to dissolve it.”

Paul went on to say the U.S. pays for “a huge chunk” of the U.N.’s out-of-control spending, which includes millions of dollars in “cash handouts to help feed, transport, and house people headed for the U.S. border,” according to the Center for Immigration Studies.

Why would the U.N. give millions of dollars to support illegal immigrants coming to the U.S.? Could it have something to do with the World Economic Forum and the U.N. signing a strategic partnership framework in 2019?

Yes. Globalists may have been good at being subtle in times past, but not anymore.

According to a WEF press release, “The UN-Forum Partnership was signed in a meeting held at United Nations headquarters between UN Secretary-General António Guterres and World Economic Founder and Executive Chairman Klaus Schwab to accelerate the implementation of the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development.”

The phrase “sustainable development” is code for globalization. You haven't been paying attention if that sounds like a conspiracy theory. And if you give a hoot about personal freedom and self-determination, you better start paying attention right now.

“The partnership identifies six areas of focus,” the press release continued, “financing the 2030 Agenda, climate change, health, digital cooperation, gender equality and empowerment of women, education, and skills – to strengthen and broaden their combined impact by building on existing and new collaborations.”

People ( and there are a lot of them) who think that all this sounds like a Kumbaya singalong — a pathway to a hitherto unrealized heaven on earth — have been brainwashed by totalitarian neo-Marxist propaganda. It'll be too late by the time they wake up from the fever dream. They’ll be living in a nightmare of self-imposed slavery with the self-selected globalists in charge as their overlords.

The name of these brainwashed people is Legion. In a video clip posted by conservative commentator James Lindsay, young people opine about the U.N. proposal for families to have “half a child less” to save the planet.

How do you have half a child less, by cutting one of them in two? Wouldn't that amount to having one entire child less by chopping it in two and killing it? This is the culture of death on steroids.

We live in a time when it takes hyperbole to accurately describe reality. That’s a sign that things may already be too far gone.

Globalists hate the nuclear family because it is the primary building block of Western civilization. They despise the West and aim to destroy it. Akin to their hatred of family is their hatred of God. People of faith believe in a power higher than man and this, more than anything else, undermines the Globalist will to power.

It sometimes seems like the U.N. is a forum for comic book supervillains. But, if we keep going down the path we’re on, the horrors best contained in graphic novels and Hollywood films are poised to become all too real.

The NATO Connection

The North American Treaty Organization (NATO) is under the Globalist’s spell and — like Democrat leaders in the U.S. — has zeroed in on Russia as the comic book supervillain. NATO has been cast in the part of the Justice League with the U.S. playing Superman. Ukraine looks to be ground zero for a showdown.

In July, NATO nations agreed that Ukraine is on an "irreversible path" to membership. The NATO summit declaration made it clear that the organization intends to include Ukraine in its membership in the future. All 32 NATO member nations signed the agreement. The signatories appear to be unaware of the poison on the parchment.

Rand Paul, who is far from being brainwashed, tried to awaken the sleepwalking West in a post on X. “WWI began with ‘sleepwalkers, watchful but unseeing, haunted by dreams, yet blind to the reality of the horror they were about to bring into the world.’ ― Christopher Munro Clark, The Sleepwalkers: How Europe Went to War in 1914.”

Why would Paul compare the situation in Ukraine to the start of a World War? Russian elites have been warning Europe and the U.S. for decades that Ukrainian membership in NATO is a red line. NATO, with the U.S. in the lead, is determined to cross it.

The history between Russia and Ukraine is long and complex. Suffice it to say that Putin has been placed in a similar situation as John F. Kennedy faced during the 1962 Cuban Missile Crisis. What if the Soviet Union had refused to negotiate and remove its nuclear bombs from Cuba? WWIII?

That may be the road we’re going down if sleepwalking Western leaders don’t snap out of it and soon. It’s a fool’s game to think Russia will back down when the rumble is in their backyard and not ours.

Putin the Anti-Globalist?

To further muddy the waters, “Vladimir Putin’s policies have sought to wrestle power from multinational corporations, multilateral institutions, and the global economic system they promote,” according to Yale Global Online. “Opponents of globalization in Russia and elsewhere should be applauding his initiatives.”

NATO’s not applauding. NATO is bent on giving Ukraine membership in the organization because its voting members are sympathetic to the Globalist cause and see Putin — as they see Donald Trump — as an obstacle on the path to world dominance.

In 2018, President Trump said, “We reject globalism and embrace the doctrine of patriotism,” suggesting that other nations should adopt versions of the “America First” foreign policy approach that best suits their needs.

It’s not a stretch to say Putin has a “Russia First” foreign policy approach and this, at bottom, is why NATO leaders are determined to admit Ukraine into NATO. Anyone who opposes globalism is seen as an enemy by the Globalist elites.

Rand Paul is right: The U.N. should be dissolved because it is a Globalist tool. NATO, too, is being used to further the Globalist agenda and needs to be either radically reoriented or put out to pasture.