Of all the challenges this nation faces, the treatment of our veterans is at the top of the list. Men and women who join the United States military risk their lives to protect American freedoms. They spend time away from their families and in dangerous war zones, all for the sake of keeping this country safe.

Then, after coming back from war, far too many veterans fall on hard times. There are not enough support systems to help them. Making matters worse, these brave Americans often suffer from post traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), along with other mental and physical health challenges stemming from their service.

In some of the worst cases, these veterans end up homeless, with their service to the United States being all but forgotten. This has been a problem for years now and the latest breaking news about the Veterans Affairs only compounds the issue.

A Major Crisis for America’s Veterans

The United States Department of Veterans Affairs has some pretty clear cut responsibilities. They are tasked with making sure veterans, along with their survivors and relatives, receive well-deserved benefits. Among these benefits are medical care, disability compensation, pensions, home loans, and much more.

It goes without saying that if Veterans Affairs were living up to its obligations, there would not be so many hurting and homeless servicemembers. The situation has worsened over the years, with many of these people taking their own lives after returning from the military.

Earlier this month, Republican Sen. Rand Paul spoke on the congressional floor about these very real issues. In doing so, the GOP lawmaker revealed that Veterans Affairs is out of funds, owing to a series of failures from the federal government.

Central to these failures are congressional spending and the overall mismanagement of an organization designed to assist veterans. Though while other leaders looked the other way on this crisis, Paul fought tooth and nail to remedy it.

Part of the senator’s work to protect our nation’s veterans involved proposing a key amendment. Rather than having our service members suffer because of the federal government’s incompetence, Paul pushed to offset funds needed for Veterans Affairs by withdrawing it from a different area of the fiscal budget.

Unfortunately, however, this amendment was narrowly defeated, leaving our country’s heroes facing a major crisis.

As the GOP lawmaker explained, under his proposal, something from the fiscal budget that doesn’t constitute an emergency could easily be used to support the men and women who served in the US military.

The US Military is in Very Real Trouble

What’s happening to our country’s veterans is absolutely egregious and its ripple effects are already playing out in real time. Right now, the Armed Forces is struggling to meet its necessary recruitment quotas.

More and more Americans either don’t meet the standards to join the military or simply have no interest in signing up. Under the Biden administration, many people quit the military, thanks to unscientific COVID vaccine mandates that were forced on the troops. A weaker, whittled down military only hurts the United States, making us more vulnerable to external threats.

As we see what’s happening to veterans after they complete their service, this will only stand to further demoralize people. Why would anyone knowingly sign up to serve this country when they’re likely to be forgotten and disregarded afterwards?

Congressional leaders had an opportunity to start fixing this problem by approving Rand Paul’s amendment. Sadly, they failed and American veterans are all the worse off for it. What’s most tragic about all of this is it doesn’t have to be this way.

How to Get Veterans Affairs Back on Track

When President Trump was in office, he consistently showed love and regard for veterans who put themselves at risk to defend America. His administration took steps to not just empower Veterans Affairs, but also ensure that service members were well taken care of.

This is the manner of leadership that needs to return to the Oval Office. We can’t keep going on with Democrats recklessly spending and ignoring the people who fight to keep America free.

Sending President Trump back to the White House will accomplish many necessary goals. Among them are revitalizing Veterans Affairs and making sure that wasteful spending bills aren’t robbing the agency of its ability to function. Trump will also root out the bad actors who’ve mismanaged the department and made it less equipped to provide crucial services.

At the end of the day, Democrats and RINOs do not care about our troops. They are content with spending money on faulty bills that do nothing but worsen our economy. These failed leaders aren’t even talking about Veterans Affairs or the challenges that service members face after returning from the military.

On November 5, patriots can finally right this wrong and ensure that veterans are once again taken care of.