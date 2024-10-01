The Department of Justice, in cahoots with the Biden administration, did gain-of-function research on the Trump Derangement Syndrome mind virus. Special Prosecutor Jack Smith was purposefully exposed to the weaponized strain of the virus and then sent on a mission to destroy Donald Trump.

Trump rubs some people the wrong way. That’s normal. Some people just don’t like redheads. Lots of people don’t care for Trump because they equate him with the part he played on the reality television show The Apprentice. It’s to be expected by celebrities. Not everyone is going to like them.

A lot of people cringe at the mere sight of Kamala Harris. Some get nauseous or paranoid when they hear her cackling laugh. It has little to do with her being a radical Leftist. There’s just something about her that reminds people of fingernails running over a blackboard.

Trump Derangement Syndrome is different. It’s a politically enhanced mind virus distributed to the general population through mainstream media. The virus causes the infected to irrationally hate Donald Trump and to take at face value anything—no matter how absurd—the mainstream media says about the former President.

And what the mainstream media says about Trump is almost always negative. In just one example, ABC’s coverage of Kamala Harris was 100% positive, while it was 93% negative for Trump.

Nearly a decade of near-constant verbal and social media attacks on Trump almost certainly contributed to not one but two assassination attempts on the former President in recent months.

When your political rivals continually repeat things like Trump is responsible for the biggest attack on our Democracy since the Civil War, it’s bound to breed fear and hatred. For people with Trump Derangement Syndrome, it may even lead to plotting an assassination.

When senior Trump adviser Stephen Miller asked, “Why hasn’t Kamala told her supporters yet that Trump is not a threat to democracy, is not a dictator, and condemned her party’s relentless demonization of Republicans as ‘Nazis’ who ‘must be stopped?’” he may have been asking a rhetorical question.

They don’t stop because they have fallen victim to the same Trump Derangement Syndrome mind virus they helped to create.

A More Subtle Form of Assassination

You need not spill blood to assassinate a man’s character. This is so-called Special Prosecutor Jack Smith’s preferred method of operation: character assassination. He’s not very subtle for an assassin, and not particularly good at it either, but that doesn’t stop him from trying.

Jack Smith has an acute—maybe even fatal—case of TDS. That means he’s not going to stop trying to destroy Trump until somebody stops him from doing so. Secret Service snipers took out Trump’s would-be assassin in Butler, PA. The cops got the sniper in Florida. It looks like it’s going to take the U.S. Supreme Court to put a stop to Jack Smith.

Knowing full well that his J6 indictment against Trump will never make it to trial, Smith is turning to Judge Tanya Chutkan in the hopes that she will help him to tarnish Trump’s reputation as much as possible before the November election.

According to Declassified with Julie Kelly, Smith has filed a motion with Chutkan that would “allow the government to exceed the number of pages typically allowed in court motions—45 pages for opening motions and responses and 25 pages for replies—in what the special counsel calls an ‘opening brief’ in the J6 case.”

Smith informed Judge Chutkan that the brief could come in at a whopping 180 pages, over four times more than the rules allow.

Smith’s lead prosecutor on the case, Thomas Windom, said the brief would disclose:

“That part of the brief would include things that are both in and outside the indictment. We anticipate that the brief would have a substantial number of exhibits. Those exhibits would come in the form of either grand jury transcripts, interview transcripts, 302s, documentary exhibits, things of that nature, things that would allow the Court to consider both the circumstances and the content, form and context, all in the words of the Supreme Court, that the Court needs to have in order to make its [immunity] determinations.”

This amounts to “a detailed, fact-bound, and thorough analysis” of existing immunity questions that will serve as the DOJ’s opening arguments—despite the Supreme Court order remanding Chutkan’s original order denying all forms of presidential immunity in the J6 indictment.

That’s not all. Trump’s team would need weeks to review a document this large and prepare a written response. It’s not going to happen. Chutkan has already ordered Trump to respond to the opening brief by October 17.

It gets worse. If Chutkan permits Smith to file the oversized brief—which in all likelihood she will—Smith wants to file it under seal with redactions to protect “sensitive material.” That means Chutkan would get the last word on what gets redacted in the public version.

“Imagine the wild speculation about redacted passages in the brief,” writes Julie Kelly. “Or the flooding of news and social media platforms with juicy tidbits about unredacted witness testimony or FBI records related to the investigation.”

Another way of putting it is that Smith and Chutkan, both infected with an incurable strain of TDS, are doing their best to spread the disease before the election.

They’re doing it “to produce wall-to-wall headlines on Trump’s alleged efforts to overturn the 2020 election that coincides with unsubstantiated claims that Trump plans to do it again this year.”

Smith knows that TDS is contagious and that the more a person is exposed to it, the worse the infection will get. Flooding the media with lies and innuendo would function as a super spreader that could foreseeably cost Trump the Election.

When Failing is Winning

It makes not a lick of difference to Smith that his case against Trump will ultimately fail.

CNN legal analyst Elie Honig is no friend of Donald Trump. A former federal prosecutor, Honig frequently sides with the Department of Justice in its nonstop pursuit of all things Trump.

Honig called Smith’s revised efforts against Trump a “reckless gamble” and lambasted Smith for ignoring the Supreme Court’s immunity guidance.

Pointing out that Smith’s criminal case has no chance of surviving appeals to higher courts, Honig predicts, “As his 2020 election-subversion case gets back on track after the Supreme Court’s landscape-shifting immunity ruling, Smith has taken a defiant tack that likely will hurt his own cause and perhaps eventually end it altogether.”

Honig also anticipates that Smith’s “to hell with it all” and “defiant” approach could likely doom another Smith-led case.

Smith and Chutkan already know this. They don’t care. They’re determined to infect as many as they can with TDS before the election in the hope of interfering with the results. They care not for truth, justice, or due process. They are deranged. They are dangerous. If their plan succeeds, there may not be a Supreme Court to stop them from doing whatever the hell they want to do next.