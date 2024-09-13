Rand has proposed a “Risky Research Review Act” or Bill S. 4667 that would appoint a board of non-government scientists to review and approve high-risk life science experiments before allowing them to use taxpayer dollars for funding.

Senator Rand Paul, in a Senate Homeland Security Hearing, points out the tax bill that Americans will foot due to the trillions our government spent on COVID while creating a bioweapon to use against us is shocking. You read that right. We paid for our own demise. Government funded research led by Anthony Fauci, the NIH, and funded by the Department of Defense, while collaborating with Big Pharma companies like Pfizer and Moderna, caused the U.S. to rack up trillions in economic damage.

The Economic Devastation of COVID and the Strange Shift of Wealth

