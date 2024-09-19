Many Democrats seem disappointed that the attempts failed.
Seventeen percent (17%) of voters believe America would have been better off if former President Trump had been killed in last week’s attempted assassination.That figure includes 28% of Democrats who say that America would have been better off if Trump had been assassinated. Another 24% of Democrats were not sure. Fewer than half (48%) of Democrats could bring themselves to say that America would not be better off if the opposing party’s candidate for president had been assassinated.Scott Rasmussen, president of RMG Research, said “It is hard to imagine a greater threat to democracy than expressing a desire to have your political opponent murdered.” [MustReadAlaska]
Seventeen percent (17%) of voters believe America would have been better off if former President Trump had been killed in last week’s attempted assassination.
That figure includes 28% of Democrats who say that America would have been better off if Trump had been assassinated. Another 24% of Democrats were not sure. Fewer than half (48%) of Democrats could bring themselves to say that America would not be better off if the opposing party’s candidate for president had been assassinated.
Scott Rasmussen, president of RMG Research, said “It is hard to imagine a greater threat to democracy than expressing a desire to have your political opponent murdered.” [MustReadAlaska]
Can you believe people are this desensitized?
Can America recover from this political polarization?
I'm surprised at the lack of people criticizing the Deep State. Nobody thinks it's an inside job?
Mainstream media is clearly the driver here.
It is apparent to me that the vile word vomit of hatred for Donald Trump by the democrats has promoted violence against not only him but also his MAGA patriot followers.
Mainstream Media
Hilary Clinton declares him the most dangerous man. Her speeches and narrative all insight hate. I’m my opinion she is the most dangerous woman for starting this war on Trump and what she continues to preach insights violence. Her comment alone makes her complicit in what is happening in America. Follower from 🇦🇺
It may be time for Marshall Law and desolve all the Media .
The spelling is "martial" law
Blackrock/Fink... both Crooks & Routh had ties, Crooks via an add, Routh had ties to Killary Clinton's personal chef (might be ex chef), amazing that. Routh was recruiting Afghanistan fighters for Ukraine, who has the rights to the now defaulted Ukraine signed, oh Blackrock, all roads lead 1 way to Blackrock
*defaulted loan
When we have the social endorsements of killing in the forms of abortion, capital punishment, euthanasia, and especially endorsement of killing as entertainment in that industry and beyond, is anyone surprised with the desensitization?
An inside job for sure .like the first one
The Democrats and the mainstream media’s willingness to regurgitate anything to help them. I was pondering how they’ve labelled anyone with opposing views as “hate groups”, “domestic terrorists” and “white supremacists”… creating fear and irrational behavior toward each person or group… their goal being to wipe any opposition to their plans off the face of the Earth. Evil.
Definitely terrorist probably American citizens that have been overtaken by the microorganisms that are either from IV drug use or COVID 19 vaccines that come from Mexico etc and yeah once 6 g comes out they'll really be taking over but until then they can only torture us like they do me every day all day everyday!!!!!
Let’s be clear; media is heightening the craziness; but the shooter has already been radicalized and is ultimately responsible. I do believe there is something nefarious in the Butler shooting.
Media, both news and social 'gateways' this violent rhetoric. So much so, that Congress and even the White House has felt safe to join in!
MSM on the orders from the deep state 😡
My husband thinks that. We are divorcing
Trump is a Zionist. He supports the murders of innocent Palestinian people whether Christian or Muslim. Kamala's father was a communist, and Kamala appears to have learned her lessons well. It is embarrassing to me that the hidden oligarchy that runs this country can't do a better job of giving us decent choices. The clandestine Communist oligarchy gives us two lousy choices of their choosing. I don't want anyone murdered, but I want the hidden oligarchy exposed that controls our money and our politicians. The blackmale operation on pedo-island by the Mossad is just one example of who is really ruling over America. The people don't have any real choices, and our officials serve AIPAC and their financial backers. America and the world is doomed unless their New World Order agenda is stopped. Radical Zionism cannot be allowed to dictate that there are more than two sexes, that homosexuality isn't a sin, that murdering a child in utero is okay, and that socialism/communism aka redistribution of wealth is somehow "fair" to the hard working people of America. America isn't very far away from Communist Russia. All it will take is a real civil war unlike the manufactured on January 6th and the oligarchy will take it as an excuse to completely lock down the country and enact Marshall law. What happens to Trump is the least of our problems. Trump is just another Zionist puppet, only pretending to be against the "Deep State".
It is BLACKMAIL. NOT BLACK MALE.
That's a pet peeve of mine. The fact that people do not use proper syntax and grammar
Maybe it is time for a real reset...
Oh, I almost forgot. I gotta give credit where credit is ?
The Fk'n communists, ok?
When Hillary paid for the Russian dossier against Trump it started. The entire 4 years democrats harassed Trump and his supporters. It has never stopped. And now they have come right out and said he should have been dead by now. We were much better off under Trump! How on earth can Americans spew this hate? That dem party is plain evil. They may get away with it now but God will have the last word!
I have a friend that works for an internet company and while repairing a lady's internet she told him her son is in the Secret Service and that they have stopped over 24 hit attempts including one with a nuclear suitcase. I had heard rumors of several attempts.
Dick Cheney and his daughter are behind all this.
PS. he was involved in 9/11 too.
When they compare Trump to Hitler, we need to educate them about fascism and Nazism.
National Socialism is NOT Right-Wing
How the deceptive mislabeling of fascism and Nazism distorts modern politics
https://russp.substack.com/p/the-false-flag-of-right-wing-fascism
Until “All” the people, organizations and government agencies and officials are held to account for the travesties committed against American Citizens are exposed and “Held Accountable “ .. there is no JUSTICE!
Mayorkas, who else?
Sick detached from reality media coverage feeds this evil narrative nonsense
Media.
The results are not surprising. The Democrats have become the party of liars, thieves, murderers and pedophiles.
When Hilary with Maddie repeat violent and hateful attacks on President Trump, you know they're pushing for him to be assassinated.
These Marxists islamists share the ideology of China, Iran, and the rest of the dictatorship nations.
The mysteriously increasing violence is the result of a central power driven narrative that assumes guilt until innocence is proven. The exclusive solution regarding our legal guilt is Jesus Christ. The Bible teaches that by His Knowledge shall my Righteous Servant shall justity many. Romans 5:18 amazingly says that the Righteousness of One has come upon all men. In other words He exclusively restores the presumption of legal innocence. Presenting the knowledge of Jesus Christ and witnessing Him, beginning in the Goverment schools, will naturally limit/restrain the central power driven mystery of iniquity, unfolding before our eyes, and restore the presumption of innocence. Have a wonderful day.
The media , and misinformation from the democrats
The deep state including the CIA, FBI and somebody most likely in the Secret Service. How they knew he would be playing golf as a late decision and how they keep getting close.
Somebody asked me the other day why members of the media spouting continued hate AGAINST Trump haven't been assassination targets themselves. I said it's because most conservatives don't act like the left.
I wouldn't be at all surprised if the deep state sacrificed Kamala in order to stir up more violence and hate and blame conservatives before the election.
Nearly every violent act has at first been blamed on right wingers by the MSM.
I am starting to believe the deep state wants a civil war in the USA.
NWO and media.
Six corporations that own 99% of all media
Photo. https://i.imgur.com/OZaDq4y.png
Blame Trump Derangement Syndrome: It's a projection of their own primitive unconscious.
No. I think we are on a path toward dominance by the global elite over America. Unless it stops, America will be lost. We'll just be like another blob of land upon the world.
If Trump can miraculously overcome the certain widespread election cheating by the Democratic machine, expect unending political violence in the streets led by the antifa shock troops.
I really don’t think so. There are not enough genuine citizens to put it back together.
It is truly disheartening that our nation has been brainwashed by the left and media reinforced.
Leftism is indeed a mental disorder. This disorder removes all sense of morality and ethics with the ends always justifying the means. A leftist has no shame and no remorse. Leftism’s goal is authoritarian power and this new religion of Progressivism poisons the mind of the weak to this expected result- they don’t care what it takes to grow their power!
The main stream media has twisted and distorted the truth. Many democrats believe he is bad for the country. They don’t seem to realize how far left Kamala is, and all they can focus on is that Trump is a felon and a rapist, not getting the big picture of who and what is being let into this country.
CIA/Deep State/Clinton/Obama. Are we seriously supposed to believe they are going to let him be in the White House again? He knows they are criminals and they know he knows, and they know WE know.
The whole Jan 6th coup was a radical divide and way to many people fell for it. Americans have just been fed to much BS.
I think young people are mostly stupid about this political stuff. They’ve never experienced bad times. But if this election goes the wrong way, hard times are coming. I believe it’s being planned and we’re going to be the pawns. The fools are running the asylum.
People who are too lazy to think for themselves and just nurture contempt prior to investigating the facts as facts, period,and that's the way it is.
Where the hell is Walter Cronkite's legacy?
Lack of leadership
