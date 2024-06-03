There are liars, damned liars, and then there’s the Deep State. The latter would have you believe they lie to maintain social harmony, as if the Deep State is Plato’s Philosopher-King.

That's a lie — sort of. The Deep State lies to maintain power so they can do whatever they like regardless of what anyone else, especially conservatives, think. It’s called power. To achieve the Luciferian goal, they invent lies to create a false reality they then expect, even demand, people to believe.

This is the Deep State version of social harmony. It’s both Kafkaesque and Orwellian, a nether realm where confusion is coercion and disorientation is the first step in reeducation. It’s a soft form of totalitarianism, at least for now.

Take, for example, Lyin’ Joe Biden, President of the Deep State, who continues to say he was the first in his family to go to college when Ambrose Finnegan, his grandfather enrolled at Santa Clara University and his own father was at Johns Hopkins.

Biden also likes to lie about being arrested for trying to see South African political icon Nelson Mandela, saying he was at Ground Zero the day after 9/11, and that the driver who tragically killed his daughter and first wife in a car crash “drank his lunch.”

If Lyin’ Joe is so willing to lie about his personal life to get elected, how far do you think he’s willing to go to keep himself in power?

It’s not just Biden. Lying is a way of life for leftists bent on maintaining power and creating a dystopian utopia.

Look at the way Adam Schiff publicly claimed he had “direct evidence” of collusion between the Trump campaign and Russia back in the Russian Collusion Hoax. The whole damn thing was a lie and he didn’t blink an eye when telling it straight-faced to the American public.

In another example, 51 so-called intelligence experts refused to apologize for signing off on the lie that Hunter Biden’s laptop “has the classic earmarks of a Russian information operation.”

The list goes on and on, but you get the picture. Leftist politicians (RINOs are leftists too) and the Deep State officials they work for fabricate lies like well-fed cows producing cow patties. They use it as fertilizer to grow a putrefying power that penetrates their souls with its stink.

And they continue to lie because they get away with it, even when they get caught.

Fauci sycophant Dr. David Morens recently admitted that officials are taught to lie as a matter of course. Lying is business as usual for the Deep State, and “What to Do When Caught” is a chapter in their playbook.

In an email to Peter Daszak, president of EcoHealth Alliance, Morens wrote, "I learned from our @NIH FOIA lady how to make emails disappear after I am FOIA'd but before the search starts so I think we are all safe. Plus, I deleted most of those earlier emails..."

That was enough to make Sen. Rand Paul post on X: “Fauci flunky and fixer David Morens must be prosecuted!” But will he? I doubt it. Even if he does, Morens is just one more cow pattie in the dung heap — he’s expendable. All the little people are, including you.

By April 2023, over a million Americans had died from COVID-19. Was the U.S. instrumental in creating the COVID-19 virus? It looks like it. EcoHealth Alliance has been accused of using taxpayer money to team up with Chinese scientists in virus gain of function research. Pandemic, anyone?

On April 21, 2021, Morens wrote in an email, “There is no worry about FOIAs. I can either send stuff to Tony on his private gmail, or hand it to him at work or at his house. He's too smart to let colleagues send him stuff that could cause trouble.”

The “Tony” in question is Dr. Anthony Fauci, the consummate liar who served as chief medical advisor to the President from 2021 to 2022.

Two months after EcoHealth’s Wuhan grant was first suspended, Morens wrote, “We are all smart enough to know to never have smoking guns, and if we did we wouldn’t put them in emails, and if we found them we’d delete them.”

It sounds more like a group of white-collar criminals discussing strategy for the big heist than government officials looking out for the good of the citizenry. In our bizarro world, criminals are likely to be government officials who only look out for themselves.

“If I had to bet,” Morens wrote on April 22, 2021, “I would guess that beneath Tony’s macho I-am-not-worried reaction he really is concerned.” The email was about Fauci’s worries over the EcoHealth grant.

Morens had it wrong on that one. Fauci wasn't worried. Big dogs aren’t peons like Morens, so they don’t have to worry much about consequences

That’s why the big dogs in the Deep State not only allow lying, they encourage it. They’re not going to hold liars accountable and they will work hard to make sure no one else does either. They believe themselves to be untouchable and in doing so they buy into their own lies. That will be their demise.

The Deep State has built a fortress of power by covering up truth, but they will be held accountable at some point That’s why men like Sen. Paul need your support. Never give in to the lie.

Take heart. The truth has powerful allies. “Nothing is covered up that will not be revealed, or hidden that will not be known.” (Luke 12:2)