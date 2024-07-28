"I believe in more local control over education where states, localities, and parents can play a much more significant role in their children's schooling. That's one of the reasons I want to abolish the Department of Education," Paul said.

“Money can’t buy smarts,” said the Ghost of Teachers Past.

Not so long ago, what would have been a commonsense statement now looks like an esoteric prophecy from the Old Testament. What happened?

In the early 2000s, the U.S. Department of Education adopted a model that pledged to “jumpstart the performance of failing students and hold teachers and administrators accountable.”

By 2021, even left-leaning publications like Salon were decrying the “market-based strategy” all the rage in education that turned students into commodities and learning into an algorithm. The scheme dehumanized students by treating them like machines that could be souped up with the latest costly gadgets to come off the corporate assembly line. Failure was inevitable.

But the fog of cognitive dissonance rising from the murky waters of the governmental education swamp began well before the 2000s. The practice of conflating money with education took off during the 1970s — and then the Department of Education came along in 1979 to catalyze the confusion.

A 2023 headline in The Washington Examiner read, “Test scores have barely risen since 1970 despite 245% spending increase.”

Sen. Rand Paul — who despite being in D.C. for an extended time has managed to maintain a commonsense approach — is well aware of the government’s part in the failure of U.S. education. He reposted a recent X post from Young Americans for Liberty that read, “The U.S. Department of Education is one of the greatest failures in American history. It's time to abolish it.”

The post included a graph from an article by the Cato Institute that showed that in 1970 $57,602 was spent per student through 12 years (K-12) of public-school education. By 2011, the cost had skyrocketed to $166,773 when adjusted for inflation.

Here’s the kicker: test scores remained relatively flat despite the increased spending. Pouring money into the education system didn’t do a bit of good when it came to students faring any better at the fundamentals of reading, math, and science. Who would’ve thunk?

What to Do?

In leftist dystopias like Chicago, they doubled down on the amount of money spent, and the math and reading scores catastrophically dropped. Illinois adopted the leftist-contrived common core standards in 2015, well before the COVID fiasco. The head honchos in Chicago can’t blame everything that goes wrong on COVID, as is their want.

Doing the same thing over and over and hoping for a different result is the definition of stupid. Who’s in charge here? Could it be the Department of Education and its dumb-down education theory?

What do the education gurus come up with next? Nada. Just keep dumbing down the schools and the test scores are bound to go up, right? Wrong. It appears the education gurus need to be re-educated because they keep getting it all wrong.

In an opinion piece in The Hill, “Plummeting test scores? An America getting dumber might be the least of our problems,” political commentator and college professor Liberty Vittert wrote:

Scores on the ACT have decreased markedly over the last six years, sinking to a 30-year low. Every single one of the ACT average benchmarks for 2023 was below where a student would need to be to succeed in college. Even as this occurs, state school administrators and panels continue to lower standards for high school graduation, citing supposed discrimination against minority students that they somehow deem to be inherent in higher standards. Universities are, unfortunately, making this problem worse. They play right into the hands of the woke mob by abolishing standardized test requirements on the grounds that tests are supposedly discriminatory. They are setting students up for failure — for a future of student loan debt without a degree. Several large studies (although not all studies) indicate that the ACT, perhaps in combination with high school GPA, is an accurate predictor of success in college.

The “woke mob” indeed. What to do? Give schools more money. That appears to be the only solution they can come up with. Talk about a one-trick pony.

Education gurus seem to have one thing in common: they’re almost all leftists. According to the American Enterprise Institute, in 2017 “liberal staff members outnumbered their conservative counterparts by the astonishing ratio of 12:1” on college campuses. “Only 6% of campus administrators identified as conservative to some degree, while 71% classified themselves as liberal or very liberal.”

It’s safe to say it’s only gotten worse since then. The college staffers are the wizards behind the screen. They’re the ones who implement the plans and policies of the overlords who hire them.

Judging from the statistics, the great majority of university presidents play the role of leftist politicians. If they were conservative or even trying to be fair and balanced, wouldn’t they greenlight hiring more conservative staff? They’re not fair and they have no interest in being balanced, that’s the bottom line.

Off With Its Head

In 2015, Rand Paul announced he was running for president. If elected, he vowed to get rid of the U.S. Department of Education. It was a great idea at the time, and it still is.

"I believe in more local control over education where states, localities, and parents can play a much more significant role in their children's schooling. That's one of the reasons I want to abolish the Department of Education," Paul said in a campaign video.

Getting rid of the DOE is a good start, but it’s not enough. University Colleges of Education are leftist strongholds that train teachers to go into public schools where they dumb down students to the point they might buy into the same nonsense neo-Marxism that the teachers were trained on.

These same teachers need handlers like the National Education Association to keep the money flowing into schools so they can reduce students to DEI statistics. It’s dehumanizing for everyone involved, the opposite of education. It’s cruel and unusual punishment and must be stopped.

The DOE, NEA, and other leftist organizations bent on destroying America must be cut out of the education equation. Colleges of Education would be forced to change if the brainwashed teachers they were pumping into the school systems were hog-tied by local school boards — the DOE and NEA be damned.

Draining the education swamp begins at the bottom of the pool. Local voters can pull the plug and get control of their school boards. At the top of the noxious swamp, get the feds out of education so states are forced to compete to produce the best students.

Striving for excellence brings out the best in students because students learn that everybody is good at something but not the same thing. It’s humanizing. Isn't that what education is supposed to do?