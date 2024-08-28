Former COVID Czar and touted infectious disease expert Dr. Anthony Fauci was hospitalized in August after contracting West Nile virus.

Fauci was hospitalized for six days before returning home to recover from the mosquito-borne disease, The Washington Post reported.

“A full recovery is expected,” Fauci’s spokesperson said, according to the Washington Post.

Given Fauci’s track record, one wonders if he will now employ Sun Tzu’s Chinese strategy, “In the midst of chaos, there is also opportunity” to sound the alarm about an encroaching West Nile pandemic.

As of Aug. 20, there were a mere 216 West Nile virus cases in the U.S. spread across 33 states. Nevertheless, the virus has claimed the distinction of being the “leading cause of mosquito-borne disease in the country, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).”

Fauci might try to spin “the leading cause of mosquito-borne disease” into a pandemic. He is an old hand at obfuscation, outright lying, and playing semantics to get his way.

Why might Fauci attempt such a quixotic feat? Because he’s no longer relevant and he craves attention. Even worse, Fauci’s reputation is in tatters. He also suffers from an acute Napolean Complex. Because Fauci’s ego is wounded—like a mouse trapped by a cat—he might do anything for attention.

Rand Paul vs. Anthony Fauci

Earlier this year, Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY) went as far as to call Fauci a liar. He said that Fauci — who was the former U.S. chief medical adviser — should “go to prison” over his “dishonesty” in handling the COVID-19 pandemic. Paul.

“For his dishonesty, frankly, he should go to prison,” Paul said during an interview with radio host John Catsimatidis on “The Cats Roundtable” on WABC 770 AM. “If you lie to Congress, and you’re dishonest, and you won’t accept responsibility. For his mistake in judgment, he should just be pilloried. He should never be accepted,” Paul said.

“History should judge him as a deficient person who made one of the worst decisions in public health history — in the entire history of the world.”

Fauci is not fazed when confronted with the truth. When Sen. Paul called out Fauci at a Senate hearing, Fauci did his best to skirt the truth by citing studies, definitions, and lying.

“There will be responsibility for those who funded the lab, including yourself,” Paul said. He was talking about Fauci’s part in sending U.S. funds to the Wuhan lab in China. That’s where COVID-19 originated.

Fauci’s retort? “I totally resent the lie that you are now propagating, Senator.”

When a liar tries to turn the table by calling the person calling him out a liar, it’s a telltale sign that the liar is desperate.

That's what Fauci did when Paul grilled him about the origin of COVID-19 and the U.S. funds that found their way to the Wuhan lab.

Lawrence Tabak — acting director of the National Institutes of Health — has confirmed that “U.S health officials concealed early genomic sequences of COVID-19 at the request of Chinese scientists,” according to the New York Post.

Tabak admitted to a House Appropriations subcommittee that the “NIH ‘eliminated from public view’ data from the pandemic epicenter in Wuhan, China, before adding that researchers can still access it via an archaic ‘tape drive.’”

Vanity Fair reported that the data was hidden from public view in response to a request from Chinese scientists. Never mind that the suppressed information could have potentially answered whether the virus was leaked from the Wuhan Institute of Virology or was transmitted naturally from animals to humans.

Who's lying? Sen. Paul or Dr. Fauci? It’s no contest.

It wasn’t like Fauci was confused about the facts when questioned by Paul. He knew he was lying. He was trying to save his own butt. To hell with the over 7 million people who have died from the disease.

And now Fauci’s got the West Nile Virus. It couldn't happen to a more narcissistic fool.

West Nile Pandemic?

Fauci, of course, won’t try to call the West Nile Virus a pandemic. Not because he wouldn't like to, but because he knows it would be absurd. His absolute best lies could never justify it.

There are over 330 million people in the United States. Of the 216 confirmed cases of West Nile this year, 142 cases were neuroinvasive (severe).

Last year in the U.S., the virus sent 1,800 to the hospital and killed 182, according to the Centers for Disease Control.

The virus typically spreads when a common Northern house mosquito bites an infected bird and then bites humans.

Symptoms can include headache, fever, vomiting, and aching. However, it is estimated that 80% of those who contract the virus don’t get symptoms.

There are no known vaccines or treatments for the virus.

One can wonder if Fauci is considering gain-of-function research on the West Nile virus. Imagine what the Chinese could do with a weaponized version of a virus that had no known treatments or vaccines. They wouldn't even have to deploy it. They could just threaten to and then demand submission.

Then, if push came to shove, China could let loose the enhanced virus. Sixty-five million were killed in Mao’s Great Leap, what’s a couple of hundred million more?

Sound familiar? Think of Dr. Fauci as Dr. Evil’s Mini-Me and you’re getting the picture.

Get well soon, Dr. Fauci. Maybe the rest of us will live to see you sentenced to prison.

