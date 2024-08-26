Mainstream media has become increasingly unexceptional, even with its ownership by a few elite individuals. MSNBC, owned by Comcast, is about to come to terms with its fake news agenda, though. Joe Rogan is suing MSNBC for its “deceptive” video stating that he was a fan of Kamala Harris when he was indeed criticizing her.

MSNBC took edits of his podcast, The Joe Rogan Experience, and made it look like he was in support of Harris, taking many of his comments completely out of context. MSNBC made it look like Rogan said this:

“She is a strong woman. She is a person who served overseas twice ... She's everything you want!”

MSNBC spliced together different parts of the podcast. Rogan never said this about Harris. Tulsi Gabbard confirms that what MSNBC said was a lie and that they had used Rogan’s words completely out of context and order.

But this isn’t a big surprise. Big Media has been lying and manipulating the truth for years. It’s common knowledge now, that journalists across an entire network regurgitate the same talking points, given to them by their owners. They don’t report “news,” they report on an agenda that’s authorized for them to then open their beaks and parrot nonsense to the masses.

What Joe states in episode 2182 with over 2.7 million views as of this writing, is that the media is gaslighting the entire public about Kamala Harris. He points out that for years, everyone was saying she was the worst vice president ever. Overnight, everyone in the media is talking about how wonderful Kamala Harris is, as if the entire world didn’t watch her sit by and do nothing as the U.S. borders were flooded with rapists and criminals.

She was the least popular vice president of all time, and then we’re supposed to believe that all of a sudden, without being elected into the primary, she’s the Democratic National Committee’s nominee for president. It was a coup, but MSNBC tried to play it off as if popular figures like Joe Rogan were in favor of this abomination.

Rogan has publicly commented he hates the state of the current media monopoly in the U.S. He says that they’re doing everything they can to restrict free speech. And if you needed proof of it, the founder of the app Telegram was arrested in France because he wouldn’t comply with the FBI and CIA when they asked him to build a backdoor into tech that would allow them to spy on people making comments about topics including people standing up against vaccines.

Only this time, the gross cobbling together of a lie from Joe’s own show didn’t sit well with Rogan. Rogan says to the media in one episode of his podcast, ”The answer isn’t to silence me, it’s to do better.”

But what Rogan doesn’t seem to understand is that they aren’t trying to do better, as mainstream media is a puppet arm of Big Government, controlled by a few billionaires with an agenda to do exactly what they’re doing. They want to silence free speech and dictate a narrative - whether it’s choosing a president for the unthinking masses, or strongly propagandizing a deadly COVID vaccine to get people to take it at will, only later to minimize or ignore mass deaths caused by it. Pfizer owns the media. Do you really think they’re going to give equal air time to RFK Jr. who is telling us vaccines aren’t safe, and Kamala who would vaccinate an unborn fetus if she could, and it meant she could promote her own interests, and those of her handlers?

The fake news is out of control. It lies, deceives, and twists the words of free thinkers. It’s about time they were sued into bankruptcy. From fabricating job numbers to lying about the border crisis to promoting a bioweapon, to making up death numbers from COVID while ignoring the adverse events and deaths from the COVID vaccine, the U.S. media machine is a propaganda machine. If Rogan can start to cause the machine to suffer the consequences of its actions, we’re all for it, but the thinking that this is a mistake and that they need to do better is laughable. The machine is doing exactly what it was designed to do and has been since the 1950s.