The Military Industrial Complex has become one of the greatest thorns of the American economy in recent years, as it has sent the country’s national debt to record levels. In many cases, some of our newest proposed spending does not include measures that will beef up our military strength. Instead, we are making ourselves weaker by funding other countries’ conflicts, and these conflicts do not even impact our national security.

The safety of Ukraine should not come before the well-being of our population. Local communities are struggling due to failed border policies, which is a national security issue, and middle-class Americans are paying the price of our country’s endless money printing through the new onset of inflation. The US government can’t afford to fund these endless global conflicts, and there are many more important national security issues on domestic soil.

Ukraine Aid: Proposed Spending Surpasses Marine's Budget

The United States has been crippling itself economically due to all of the foreign aid it has been sending to other countries. Even after funding Ukraine for around two years, we have still made no progress in resolving this conflict, and have only succeeded in boosting our debt and increasing inflation.

In a recent video, Rand Paul noted that the amount of Ukraine aid proposed exceeds the amount that we spend on the Marine Corps.

“The amount of money going to Ukraine in this bill is more than we spend on the entire Marine Corps. This is a bill about Ukraine first. This is a bill that makes us weaker. There is no money to give to Ukraine. It’s not like we’ve got a pot of money. There is no surplus. There is no rainy day fund. This money will be printed up or borrowed from China to send to Ukraine. It makes us weaker.”

Rand Paul made a very important distinction in this statement, as he noted that we are not actually paying to fund Ukraine with a surplus, but rather just boosting our debt to an unsustainable level.

Every time we fund Ukraine for its fruitless war efforts, our government becomes that much weaker due to our rising debt. The US economy has been on this path for decades and needs to reverse course before inflation begins to really get out of control.

Military Spending Soaring: We Spend More than the Next 9 Countries Combined

The United States is already a leading military spender, as it spends more than the next 9 countries combined. Accordingly, it is difficult for us to justify greater spending on military endeavors abroad, given that our military spending already puts stress on our country’s rising national debt.

The amount of funds that we would send to Ukraine exceeds the annual military budgets of many developed countries, including Japan, South Korea, Italy, and Australia.

Source: Statista ( spending in US$ bn)

The vast majority of our defense budget goes to the Air Force, Navy, and Army, leaving the Marine Corps with less funds than what we may be sending to Ukraine.

Moreover, if we end up sending an additional $60 billion to Ukraine this amount will exceed our total spending on the National Guard and potential others.

What are they Hiding?: Political Conflicts of Interest

After seeing these numbers, one has to wonder why the political elite felt like it was so important to fund Ukraine at this level. The existing data is very concerning, as it appears that funding Ukraine could be a way for some of the political elite to silence their business dealings in this country.



The Biden administration is under investigation for lying to the public and government about his family’s involvement in business dealings in Ukraine. This should be flagged as a massive conflict of interest, as Biden could easily push the government to continue funding Ukraine in an attempt to hide some of his sketchy business dealings in Ukraine.

Additional Hypocrisy: What About Our Border?

The conflict between Russia and Ukraine is multi-faceted and has existed for a very long time. This issue does not concern the United States' national security, and there is nothing meaningful we can do in this conflict.



Rand Paul has been pushing for the United States to avoid becoming involved in the conflict between Russia and Ukraine.

“ From our perspective, Ukraine should not and cannot be our problem to solve. It is not our place to defend them in a struggle with their lifetime adversary, Russia. There is no national security interest for the United States.”

As our debt continues to rise, politicians need to take a more sane monetary policy approach, which could easily begin by cutting all spending on conflicts that do not impact our national security. The bigger issue that the American government should be worried about is the security of its border, as this would be cheaper and easier to fix. In his speech, Rand Paul concluded that politicians should be honest and talk about how their actions focus on serving Ukraine and ignoring their own country.

“ Nothing for America. Everything for Ukraine. That’s what this bill is. Nothing to stop the invasion of nearly a million people across our Southern border.”

The rising threats posed by our unsecured Southern border pose a very clear and significant national security threat and ordinary Americans have continued to suffer because of this. Our government should stop funding Ukraine, as it does not affect our national security and prosperity. We should instead focus our efforts on running a surplus, reducing our national debt, and securing the border.



Trump’s border wall solution is still cheaper than the proposal for funds we are sending to Ukraine, and it could have a massive impact on American prosperity and security.

America First Policies: Why a 180-Degree Turn is Necessary

Ever since we began funding Ukraine in 2022, the condition of the United States economy has deteriorated, and the issues resulting from our unsecured border have grown. Politicians should turn their attention to the southern border so that we can reduce a potential new wave of crime in the coming years. Moreover, any additional military spending should be reserved for our military branches, as European issues have nothing to do with our national security and we may need a stronger military base for future relevant geopolitical risks.



The most important thing to remember is that the United States government is not capable of funding these overseas conflicts. All we are doing is growing our debt, increasing inflation, and making it harder for us to function in the future if we need funds for other reasons. All of these factors make us weaker. We can’t afford to become a weaker nation by providing support to other countries, especially when these political events do not impact US national security.