The 1980s were characterized by the end of the Cold War, “stranger danger” paranoia and the AIDS epidemic. Though few remember it, Dr. Anthony Fauci played an important role in the AIDS crisis.

Fauci, the Director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases at the National Institute of Health, helped develop an AIDS treatment called azidothymidine. The treatment is commonly abbreviated to AZT for short.

The Controversy Surrounding AZT

AZT was originally developed to treat cancer. The treatment was then applied to AIDS after it failed to thwart cancer during animal testing. Some conspiracy theorists insist AZT was nothing more than a covert government weapon developed under the guise of benevolence.

However, there is insufficient evidence to prove the use of AZT killed more patients than the AIDS virus as some allege. We’ll probably never know how many deaths were really caused by the use of AZT as it is shrouded in mystery.

The little-known truth that the mainstream media doesn’t want you to know is that the initial AZT testing was not properly standardized to account for approved and experimental treatments. Nor was the treatment standardized to account for HIV infection or infection by other illnesses.

Fauci’s Role in AZT

Fauci’s career at the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases with the NIH began in unison with the AIDS epidemic. The doctor promoted AZT despite it being controversial at the time.

It is possible that Fauci helped develop AZT as a component of a covert government program to test the potency of the treatment that was actually a means of mass murder. Though no one is certain as to whether AZT was designed to kill, everyone is aware that Fauci promoted the treatment.

The AZT approval process appears to have been intentionally fast-tracked to combat the spike in AIDS cases during the 80s. Fauci was directly involved with the AZT approval process yet he isn’t the only party at fault. In the spirit of honesty, it is important to acknowledge others were also responsible for reviewing the treatment’s efficacy prior to approval.

AZT Appears to be Toxic

Though AZT is still an approved treatment modality for AIDS, those who’ve reviewed its science insist the treatment is ineffective and dangerous. Elevated doses of the treatment lead to death through toxic poisoning.

Scientists have slightly changed their tune about AZT in the decades following the 80s though many are still skeptical of the treatment. At the moment, those in favor of the continued use of AZT insist it should be prescribed in unison with other AIDS therapies.

The initial AZT therapy found AZT had the potential to suppress the viral replication of disease yet those studies were limited to mice. AZT also successfully suppressed the replication of HIV though those tests were limited to culture dishes.

Fauci and his compadres allowed AZT to pass through two trials prior to approval for marketing. However, the twist is that the treatment was put on an expedited fast-track approval that spanned a mere 107 days. AZT was clearly rushed to the market in an attempt to rake in the cash for Big Pharma and possibly poison an unsuspecting public.

The Unite States Food and Drug Administration released the following statement after AZT’s approval for public use:

“Given the urgent need for therapy, we approved the drug based on evidence from only one clinical trial in humans and that trial was stopped after 19 weeks.”

Of the nearly 300 patients enrolled in a 1987 AZT study, only 27 completed the course of treatment. As reported by Time, the study was controversial as scientists could not standardize a treatment course for secondary infections throughout study participants. Moreover, scientists failed to properly control for other meaningful variables.

Scientists failed to determine the stage at which AZT was no longer effective in treating AIDS. Some critics even go as far as insinuating AZT is actually a toxic treatment modality with limited, if any, efficacy in treating AIDS.

Fauci is in It for Himself

As asserted by a number of high-profile individuals including the likes of Joe Rogan, RFK Jr. and Aaron Rodgers, Dr. Fauci has always acted in his own self-interest. Fauci gave the green light for AZT to be released to the masses in the 80s only for the drug to cause pain and death.

Psychologists and sociologists are fond of stating the best indicator of future behavior is previous action. Fauci’s track record of self-service during the AIDS epidemic and COVID-19 fiasco make it clear that he cannot be trusted.

Fauci should ride off into the sunset as a retiree and never be heard from again.