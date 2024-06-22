Rand Paul Review

Fauci Caught Advocating to Force People to Get Vaccine
Maybe it's time to deport Fauci to China? He can go live at the Wuhan Institute.
  
Rand Paul Valiantly Rises to the Defense of Former President Trump
The Federal Government and the Deep State are always on the hunt for Donald Trump. The former president is in the crosshairs of the federal and state…
  
Mark Milley’s Attempted Coup
The traitor Milley hates Jim Jordan (as well as the rest of America)
Published on Jim Jordan Report  
NIH More Secretive Than the CIA
Name a 3 letter agency you dislike more than these two. It can't be done!
  
Thomas Massie Exposes the Deep State's Plans for COVID 2.0
Do not comply!
Published on Classy Thomas Massie  
Fauci Plans to “Protect Science” from Trump
It doesn't get anymore ridiculous than this.
  
Former CDC Director Admits COVID Corruption
Who's really in charge?
  
Unskool
Shocking Emails Expose Fauci’s Fear of Rand Paul
Flunky Fauci's second biggest fear is personal responsibility
  
Here's How the US Government Created War Propaganda Through a Soldier’s Death
Pat Tillman’s Legacy is Spoiled by a Corrupt Government
  
Rand Paul Sets His Sights on Mainstream Media Corruption
Is legacy media finally dead?
  
Fauci Lied, Now He Cries
Plus, There's Plenty of Evidence He Planned It All
  
Mike Rogers Exposed For Covering Hillary Clinton's Crimes
We should not let this story go away
  
