Fauci Caught Advocating to Force People to Get Vaccine
Maybe it's time to deport Fauci to China? He can go live at the Wuhan Institute.
14 hrs ago
Rand Paul Review
269
9
Rand Paul Valiantly Rises to the Defense of Former President Trump
The Federal Government and the Deep State are always on the hunt for Donald Trump. The former president is in the crosshairs of the federal and state…
Jun 21
Rand Paul Review
145
Mark Milley’s Attempted Coup
The traitor Milley hates Jim Jordan (as well as the rest of America)
Published on Jim Jordan Report
Jun 20
NIH More Secretive Than the CIA
Name a 3 letter agency you dislike more than these two. It can't be done!
Jun 19
Rand Paul Review
198
Thomas Massie Exposes the Deep State's Plans for COVID 2.0
Do not comply!
Published on Classy Thomas Massie
Jun 18
Fauci Plans to “Protect Science” from Trump
It doesn't get anymore ridiculous than this.
Jun 17
Rand Paul Review
154
Former CDC Director Admits COVID Corruption
Who's really in charge?
Jun 15
Rand Paul Review
and
Unskool
414
Shocking Emails Expose Fauci’s Fear of Rand Paul
Flunky Fauci's second biggest fear is personal responsibility
Jun 11
Rand Paul Review
217
Here's How the US Government Created War Propaganda Through a Soldier’s Death
Pat Tillman’s Legacy is Spoiled by a Corrupt Government
Jun 9
Rand Paul Review
274
Rand Paul Sets His Sights on Mainstream Media Corruption
Is legacy media finally dead?
Jun 7
Rand Paul Review
223
Fauci Lied, Now He Cries
Plus, There's Plenty of Evidence He Planned It All
Jun 6
Rand Paul Review
782
Mike Rogers Exposed For Covering Hillary Clinton's Crimes
We should not let this story go away
Jun 5
Rand Paul Review
263
